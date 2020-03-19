Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Industry
This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Pharmaceutical analysis serves a variety of purposes. It is often used to identify the chemical composition and molecular structure of each individual substance contained in a medication. This knowledge provides insight into a drug’s performance and safety considerations. Pharmaceutical testing can reveal a pharmaceutical’s solubility and can predict the medication’s ability to reach a specific target within the body. Testing may even reveal contamination in the manufacturing production process or highlight other, previously unknown risks with the formulation.
The global market for pharmaceutical analytical testing services is driven by the growing need for the development and cost reduction of core competencies by pharmaceutical companies and the rising acceptance of outsourcing as a key business and growth strategy. Research studies have exhibited that in the year 2012, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies spend an estimated US$190 mn on in-house analytical development as against the US$664 mn spent on outsourcing analytical testing services. This is likely to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.
On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals and well-established healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that threaten to hamper the growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market. Apart from this, operational costs, fluctuations in good manufacturing practices (GMP), regulatory policies, and less turnaround times also impact the market growth.
North America is one of the leading regions in the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market and is driven by familiarity with the regulatory scenario and the presence of well-established outsourcing infrastructure. The growth landscape of the Europe pharmaceutical analytical testing services market is slowly catching up, experts have observed.
In 2017, the global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Eurofins Scientific SE
SGS
Envigo
Exova Group PLC
PPD Inc.
Pace Analytical Services Inc.
Intertek Group
DYNALABS
RD Laboratories
EAG Inc.
ADPEN Laboratories
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Polymer Solutions
Boston Analytical
Accuratus Labs
Microbac
ARLBioPharma, Inc.
Lapuck Laboratories, Inc.
BioScreen Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Raw Materials Testing
In-Process and Product Release Testing
Finished Pharmaceutical Products Testing
Environmental Samples
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinics
Hospitals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Raw Materials Testing
1.4.3 In-Process and Product Release Testing
1.4.4 Finished Pharmaceutical Products Testing
1.4.5 Environmental Samples
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Clinics
1.5.3 Hospitals
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size
2.2 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Eurofins Scientific SE
12.1.1 Eurofins Scientific SE Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Introduction
12.1.4 Eurofins Scientific SE Revenue in Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Eurofins Scientific SE Recent Development
12.2 SGS
12.2.1 SGS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Introduction
12.2.4 SGS Revenue in Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SGS Recent Development
12.3 Envigo
12.3.1 Envigo Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Introduction
12.3.4 Envigo Revenue in Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Envigo Recent Development
12.4 Exova Group PLC
12.4.1 Exova Group PLC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Introduction
12.4.4 Exova Group PLC Revenue in Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Exova Group PLC Recent Development
12.5 PPD Inc.
12.5.1 PPD Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Introduction
12.5.4 PPD Inc. Revenue in Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 PPD Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Pace Analytical Services Inc.
12.6.1 Pace Analytical Services Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Introduction
12.6.4 Pace Analytical Services Inc. Revenue in Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Pace Analytical Services Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Intertek Group
12.7.1 Intertek Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Introduction
12.7.4 Intertek Group Revenue in Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Intertek Group Recent Development
12.8 DYNALABS
12.8.1 DYNALABS Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Introduction
12.8.4 DYNALABS Revenue in Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 DYNALABS Recent Development
12.9 RD Laboratories
12.9.1 RD Laboratories Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Introduction
12.9.4 RD Laboratories Revenue in Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 RD Laboratories Recent Development
12.10 EAG Inc.
12.10.1 EAG Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Introduction
12.10.4 EAG Inc. Revenue in Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 EAG Inc. Recent Development
12.11 ADPEN Laboratories
12.12 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
12.13 Polymer Solutions
12.14 Boston Analytical
12.15 Accuratus Labs
12.16 Microbac
12.17 ARLBioPharma, Inc.
12.18 Lapuck Laboratories, Inc.
12.19 BioScreen Inc.
Continued…..
