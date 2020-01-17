Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market 2018 Global future Opportunities, Industry Trends and Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Pharmaceutical analysis serves a variety of purposes. It is often used to identify the chemical composition and molecular structure of each individual substance contained in a medication. This knowledge provides insight into a drug’s performance and safety considerations. Pharmaceutical testing can reveal a pharmaceutical’s solubility and can predict the medication’s ability to reach a specific target within the body. Testing may even reveal contamination in the manufacturing production process or highlight other, previously unknown risks with the formulation.

The global market for pharmaceutical analytical testing services is driven by the growing need for the development and cost reduction of core competencies by pharmaceutical companies and the rising acceptance of outsourcing as a key business and growth strategy. Research studies have exhibited that in the year 2012, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies spend an estimated US$190 mn on in-house analytical development as against the US$664 mn spent on outsourcing analytical testing services. This is likely to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals and well-established healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that threaten to hamper the growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market. Apart from this, operational costs, fluctuations in good manufacturing practices (GMP), regulatory policies, and less turnaround times also impact the market growth.

North America is one of the leading regions in the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market and is driven by familiarity with the regulatory scenario and the presence of well-established outsourcing infrastructure. The growth landscape of the Europe pharmaceutical analytical testing services market is slowly catching up, experts have observed.

This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services development in United States, Europe and China.

