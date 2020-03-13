Pharmaceutical Robots 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 452.7 Million Forecast By 2026

Description:-

The global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is anticipated to reach USD 452.7 Million by 2025. In 2017, on the basis of application type, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs segment holds the largest market share in this market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the global Pharmaceutical Robots Market.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695822-pharmaceutical-robots-market-by-product-type-traditional-robot

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Growth in global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is primarily driven by the expanding pharmaceutical industry, and rising need for automation in this industry. Also, increasing acceptance of laboratory automation robot and benefits associated with enabling reduction in human interventions and errors is expected to boost the pharmaceutical robot adoption. Additionally, growing demand for drug manufacturing, and increasing technological advancements in the robotic machines positively influence growth in Pharmaceutical Robots Market. Similarly, the adoption of pharmaceutical robots facilitates cost reduction in human labor, that directly led to minimization of production cost.

On the basis of product type, the global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is segmented into traditional robot, and collaborative robot. Traditional robot is observed to be the dominating segment in terms of market share. However, collaborative robot segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate, owing to its ease of maintenance compared to the traditional ones.

The traditional Robot are further sub-segmented into articulated robot, SCARA robot, delta/parallel robot, cartesian robot, and dual-arm robot. Articulated robot is popular in market due to their ability to inspect the packing of pharmaceutical products. On the other hand, SCARA robot are expected to showcase a positive growth over the forecast period, due to lower cost of associated machines in comparison of other robot categories

Based on the application type, the global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is sub segmented into picking and packaging, laboratory applications, and inspection of pharmaceutical drugs. Inspection of pharmaceutical drugs segment to hold the domination position during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is majorly observed due to rise in government interventions and stringent policies for approving any type of drug entry in the market. These inspection robots are majorly used for detecting cracks on tablets, color inspection, shape recognition, counting of tablets, and also for inspection of packaging for recognition of leakage from the packaging of drugs. However, laboratory application segment is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to increasing R&D in this field, and increasing need for reducing human intervention in the process of drug manufacturing.

End use segment comprises of biopharmaceutical companies, and research laboratories. Biopharmaceutical companies to hold the largest share, owing to rising awareness for its use in manufacturing of medicines, and ongoing clinical trials.

The leading companies operating in global Pharmaceutical Robots Market are FANUCA America Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Denso Wave Inc., ABB Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Universal Robot A/S, Seiko Epson Corporation, Marchesini Group S.P.A., Kuka AG, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695822-pharmaceutical-robots-market-by-product-type-traditional-robot

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways 1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Insights

3.1. Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Industry snapshot

3.2. Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Market dynamics

3.4. Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Market Forces

3.4.1. Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.4.3. Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Market opportunity analysis

3.5. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.5.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.5.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.5.3. Threat of substitute

3.5.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.5. Degree of competition

3.6. Pharmaceutical Robots Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Pharmaceutical Robots Market Industry trends Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size and Forecast by Product type, 2017-2025

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Traditional Robots

4.3. Articulated Robots

4.4. SCARA Robots

4.5. Delta/Parallel Robots

4.6. Cartesian Robots

4.7. Dual-Arm Robots

4.8. Collaborative Robots Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size and Forecast by Application type, 2017-2025

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Picking and Packaging

5.3. Laboratory Applications

5.4. Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size and Forecast by End Use type, 2017-2025

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.3. Research Laboratories Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.6. Middle East & Africa

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695822

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)