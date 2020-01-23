Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Size in Global Industry : Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019-2022

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging (PPP) Market on the basis of Type (Rigid & Flexible), Packaging Type (Plastic Bottle, Blister Pack, Caps & Closures, Prefilled Syringe, Others), Drug Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Inhalation, Transdermal), Polymer (Polypropylene, PVC,HDPE, LDPE, Polyester, Polystyrene, Others), for Regions (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and for Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Japan, China, India, Brazil and South Africa).

Over the recent years, the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging industry has been growing rapidly owing to aging population, rising number of people with chronic disorders and technological advancement in pharmaceutical plastic packaging. Globally, the growth in pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is driven by increased investment in research & development.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market – By Type, By Drug Delivery, By Polymer Type, By Packaging Type, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – – By Type (Rigid & Packaging), By Packaging Type (Plastic Bottles, Blister Pack, Caps & Closures, Prefilled Syringe, Others), By Drug Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Inhalation, Transdermal), By Polymer (Polypropylene, PVC, HDPE, LDPE, Polyester, Polystyrene, Others)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.40% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by aging population and rising incidences of chronic disorders.

Among the type, Rigid Packaging currently dominates the Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging market. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by high prevalence of chronic disorders, large population, rapid economic development and improvement in healthcare infrastructure.

The report titled, “Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market – By Type, By Drug Delivery, By Polymer Type, By Packaging Type, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – – By Type (Rigid & Packaging), By Packaging Type (Plastic Bottles, Blister Pack, Caps & Closures, Prefilled Syringe, Others), By Drug Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Inhalation, Transdermal), By Polymer (Polypropylene, PVC, HDPE, LDPE, Polyester, Polystyrene, Others)”, has covered and analysed the potential of pharmaceutical packaging market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the pharma packaging market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market

• By Type (Rigid & Flexible)

• By Packaging Type (Plastic Bottle, Blister Pack, Caps & Closures, Prefilled Syringe, Others)

• By Drug Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Inhalation, Transdermal)

• By Polymer (Polypropylene, PVC, HDPE, LDPE, Polyester, Polystyrene, Others)

Regional Markets – N. America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market

• Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Type

• Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Benelux, Italy, Japan, China, India, Brazil, South Africa (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market

• Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Type

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Policy and Regulation

• Company Analysis – Amcor Ltd, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Ampac Holdings, Sealed Air, Tekni Plex, Aphena Pharma, Bilcare Research, Constantia Flexible, Gerresheimer AG

