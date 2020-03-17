Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as cost containment in pharma R&D, growth in funding for generics and biopharmaceutical research, and technological advancements in labeling and serializations solutions. The development of production lines for small batch size and research purposes, growing focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers to cut operational costs, and rising emphasis on labeling and serialization for anti-counterfeiting of drugs are the key trends in the market. However, growing preference for refurbished packaging equipment as a viable alternative to new packaging equipment with high costs is expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

On the basis of package type, the market is segmented into primary packaging, secondary packaging, and labeling and serialization equipment. In 2017, the primary packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of 80.5% in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The large share can be attributed to the rising regulatory modifications, rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry, and rising technological advancements.

The worldwide market for Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 8480 million US$ in 2024, from 6300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

