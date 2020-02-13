Pharmaceutical Market Emerging Industry Volume (Sales, Revenues), Costs & Analysis

ResearchMoz include new market research report “The Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market: Market Assessment, Growth Forecasts and Strategic Consolidations for Key Players” to its huge collection of research reports.

GBI Research’s latest report, The Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market: Market Assessment, Growth Forecasts and Strategic Consolidations for Key Players, provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global mid-size pharma market, along with growth strategies being pursued by these companies.

The report contains an overview of mid-size pharma companies in terms of overall revenue, R&D spending, number of pipeline and marketed products, number of employees, location of headquarters, year-on-year revenue and R&D expenditure. It also includes profiles of the top mid-size companies with overall revenue forecasts, and sales forecasts for top marketed products and late-stage pipeline products up to 2023.

Pharmaceutical companies with annual revenue in 2016 of between $1 billion and $10 billion are considered to be mid-size companies in the report. The mid-size pharma market is growing rapidly. Most of these companies are focusing heavily on developing a portfolio of generic products covering a variety of therapy areas and geographies. They have been competing with large pharma by developing generic products of high value innovative biologics after their patent expiry.

Additionally, the top mid-size companies are involved in the end-to-end development of innovative products, although in these cases their focus is limited to specific therapy areas. A few mid-size companies diverge from the typical trends and are particularly focused on rare diseases. A wide range of strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, in-house R&D, a shift towards high value generics and a focus on rare diseases, are being pursued by mid-size pharma companies to sustain and grow in the market.

This report provides key insights on the mid-size pharma industry, from data covering over 80 mid-size companies – both those focused exclusively on pharma, and those also involved in other divisions of healthcare, such as medical devices, in addition to pharma products.

Scope

How can the mid-sized pharma segment be defined in general, and what is its role in the industry?

Which mid-size pharma companies are on the leaders in terms of revenue, R&D expenditure, number of R&D products, marketed products and number of employees in 2016?

What is the revenue forecast for the key mid-size companies in 2023?

What are the key marketed products of the top mid-size pharma companies? What were the global sales figures in 2016 and what are the forecasts for 2023 for these products?

Which therapy areas are the key mid-size companies are focusing on? What are the global sales forecasts of late-stage pipeline products that are set to enter the market during the forecast period?

What was the year-on-year revenue growth and year-on-year R&D expenditure of key mid-size pharma companies between 2014 and 2016?

What are the key strategies followed by mid-size pharma companies to improve their revenue and push towards joining the large pharma segment?

What are the key challenges faced by mid-size pharma companies?

Reasons to buy

Interpret the key players in the mid-size pharma segment through the analysis of companies, particularly based on R&D investments, year-on-year revenue and R&D expenditure, and pipeline and marketed products.

Gain insights on how mid-size pharma companies have explored new technologies to shape their current portfolios and R&D pipelines.

Understand the detailed profiling of top mid-size pharma companies based on their revenue in 2016. The profiling of the companies includes top-selling marketed products, major late-stage pipeline products expected to enter into the market in the near future and their forecasts, and key deals analysis.

Recognize the various challenges faced by mid-size pharma companies.

Understand the major growth strategies followed by mid-size pharma companies in recent years.

