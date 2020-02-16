Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

The report of “Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022” is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Pharmaceutical Logistics market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Pharmaceutical Logistics is expected to reach about 440 billion USD by 2022 from 259 billion USD in 2017, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3 % during the analysis period, 2017-2022.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Logistics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS (Marken)

DB Group

FedEx

Nippon Express

World Courier

SF Express

Panalpina

CEVA

Agility

DSV

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

VersaCold

Air Canada Cargo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Cold Chain Logistics

Market Segment by Application, can be divided into

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

Market Segment by Transport, can be divided into

Ground Transportation

Shipping

Air Transport

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cold Chain Logistics

1.2.2 Non-cold Chain Logistics

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Bio Pharma

1.3.2 Chemical Pharma

1.3.3 Specially Pharma

1.4 Market Analysis by Transport

1.4.1 Ground Transportation

1.4.2 Air Transport

1.4.3 Shipping

1.5 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.5.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.5.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.5.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.4 South America

1.5.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.4.2 Argentina Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.5 Middle East and Africa

1.5.5.1 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.5.5.2 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2017)

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Market Opportunities

1.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

2 Analysis of Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry Key Manufacturers

2.1 Deutsche Post DHL

2.1.1 Company Profile

2.1.2 Product Information

2.1.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, Revenue and Gross Margin

2.2 Kuehne + Nagel

2.2.1 Company Profile

2.2.2 Product Information

2.2.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, Revenue and Gross Margin

2.3 UPS (Marken)

2.3.1 Company Profile

2.3.2 Product Information

2.3.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, Revenue and Gross Margin

2.4 DB Group

2.4.1 Company Profile

2.4.2 Product Information

2.4.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, Revenue and Gross Margin

2.5 FedEx

2.5.1 Company Profile

2.5.2 Product Information

2.5.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, Revenue and Gross Margin

2.6 Nippon Express

2.6.1 Company Profile

2.6.2 Product Information

2.6.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, Revenue and Gross Margin

2.7 World Courier

2.7.1 Company Profile

2.7.2 Product Information

2.7.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, Revenue and Gross Margin

2.8 SF Express

2.8.1 Company Profile

2.8.2 Product Information

2.8.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross, Revenue and Gross Margin

Continued…..

