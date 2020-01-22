Pharmaceutical Innovation and Clinical Trial Tracking Factbook : Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019

GBI Research’s latest report: “Innovation and Clinical Trial Tracking Factbook 2017: An Assessment of the Pharmaceutical Pipeline” is a comprehensive, granular analysis of the 25,522 products currently in the pharmaceutical industry pipeline, from the Discovery stage through to Pre-registration and split into therapy areas and key indications.

This pipeline is also benchmarked against its size across each segment compared to 2015 and 2016, and an assessment of the level of first-in-class innovation is provided. In addition, a detailed contextual analysis of the key drivers of this pipeline is provided, in addition to an assessment of companies present in the pipeline and historical deal value and volume.

Innovation, particularly the development of new products, is a crucial element of the pharmaceutical industry. The market is highly research-intensive, being deeply reliant on a high level of R&D investment and a strong product pipeline to maintain growth and ensure long-term revenue generation. Without successful innovation, which can be broadly defined as the market launch of novel therapeutic molecules that cost-effectively treat or cure diseases, the industry would face a substantial long-term decline in revenue.

A particular focus of this report is placed on analysis of the development of innovative drugs, specifically first-in-class innovation. Over recent decades, in addition to an increase in the yearly number of new chemical entity approvals by the FDA, the number and proportion of these approvals that were first-in-class at the time of approval have also increased. The proportion of first-in-class approvals has increased steadily each year since 1994, with the exception of the years 2005–2008, when the proportion was relatively high.

Scope

What is the current size and composition of the pharmaceutical industry pipeline and how has it changed in the last two years? What can we learn from this?

The largest therapy area, by a substantial margin, is oncology, and, with growth in the pipeline sizes for all major oncology indications since Q1 2015, this trend appears set to continue. Why is this the case?

What is the overall advantage for companies including first-in-class product developments in their pipeline portfolio, rather than opting for better-characterized established molecular targets?

What factors have been driving the increasing number of first-in-class product approvals over recent decades?

Historically, what has the risk of clinical trial attrition been across each therapy area and molecule type in the pharmaceutical industry? How long have their associated clinical trials been and how many patients, on average, were recruited?

Reasons To Buy

Achieve an up-to-date understanding of the landscape of the overall pharmaceutical pipeline, on both a broad and granular level; this also provides a highly accessible reference which is useful in any pharmaceutical strategic decision making process

Benchmark key therapy areas and indications in terms of the number of pipeline products and level of innovation, and assess one’s own strategic positioning against this backdrop

Understand the contemporary role and importance of radical and incremental innovation within the various disease areas and indications

Make key decisions about the role of innovation within one’s own pipeline portfolio

Understand and benchmark the risk of attrition, clinical trial duration and size across the pharmaceutical industry

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 3

2 Introduction 5

2.1 Increasing Cost of Drug Development 7

2.2 Most Drugs Fail to Recuperate R&D Costs 8

2.3 Contracting Life Cycles for Approved Products 9

2.4 The Case for First-in-Class Pharmaceutical Innovation 10

2.5 Conclusion 13

3 Assessment of the Pharmaceutical Industry Pipeline 14

3.1 Pipeline and Clinical Trials Landscape by Therapy Area 14

3.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development 19

3.3 Pipeline by Molecule Type 22

3.4 Key Therapy Areas by Indication 26

3.4.1 Oncology 26

3.4.2 Infectious Diseases 27

3.4.3 Central Nervous System 29

3.4.4 Immunology 32

3.5 Conclusion 33

4 Assessment of Innovation in the Pharmaceutical Industry Pipeline 34

4.1 First-in-Class Innovation by Stage of Development 36

4.2 Key Therapy Areas by Indication 37

4.2.1 Oncology 37

4.2.2 Infectious Diseases 40

4.2.3 Central Nervous System 43

4.2.4 Immunology 46

4.3 Conclusion 48

5 Assessment of the Pharmaceutical Industry Clinical Trial Landscape 49

5.1 Clinical Trial Attrition Rates 49

5.1.1 Therapy area 50

5.1.2 Molecule Type 54

5.2 Clinical Trial Duration 57

5.2.1 Therapy Area 58

5.2.2 Molecule Type 61

