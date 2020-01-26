Pharmaceutical industry to be the largest procurer of holographic films within the period of forecast

The global pharmaceutical segment is one of the rising industries which has successfully established its own entity in the global economy and is expected to surge in the forthcoming years. The worth of the global pharmaceutical industry has grown manifold in the last few years. A massive wave of digitization has completely changed the face of the pharmaceutical industry in the last few years. Several advanced apps and varied digital platforms have escalated the end–user experience in many ways. The rapid rise of counterfeit drugs has barricaded the pharmaceutical industry growth. The soaring population of counterfeit drugs are crippling the pharmaceutical industry by establishing a parallel economy. There are several long-term and short-term impacts of counterfeit drugs that are paralyzing the pharmaceutical industry. This emerging issue of counterfeit drugs is a massive challenge for the pharmaceutical industry.

Blow to counterfeit drugs

Medicine companies around the world are fighting hard to create proper and robust systems to counter the growth of counterfeit drugs. Pharma companies are rapidly incorporating new techniques to build a full proof packaging system to arrest the expansion of these forged drugs. The demand for holographic films will spike in the FMCG and medicine industry. The holographic films can produce proper holographic tags that possess a unique counterfeit quality. The global holographic films market is expected to be valued more than US$ 11,000 Mn by the end of 2024. The sales revenue is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 9.3%. FMCG and Pharmaceuticals segments in the end use industry are projected to be the fastest growing segments, registering CAGR of 10.2% and 10.5% over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounts for the higher market share and is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. North America and Europe are more inclined towards anti-counterfeit applications. Companies’ investments in these regions should focus more on products dealing with counterfeits. North America and Europe are expected to exhibit an attractiveness index of 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Both these regions have robust holographic technologies and are hence matured in comparison to the Asian market. Also, these regions are more inclined towards the use of holographic films in anti-counterfeit applications.

Increasing shelf impact along with brand protection on consumer goods is expected to fuel demand for various end use companies. The high competition in FMCG goods is expected to boost the global holographic films market growth. In terms of value, the pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 1,200 Mn by 2016 end and is projected to cross US$ 2,700 Mn by 2024 end, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5 % over the forecast period. In terms of value, pharmaceuticals segment is expected to increase to 2.2X over the forecast period. Pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to showcase a proper growth within the period of assessment. This segment of the global holographic films market will likely create total incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1,500 Mn between 2016 and 2024. By end use industry, FMCG and pharmaceuticals segments are expected to emerge as the most attractive segments in terms of CAGR and market share during the forecast period.

APAC region is expected to emerge as the most attractive segment in terms of CAGR and market share during the forecast period. The holographic films market in APAC is mostly driven by the end use industries such as food & beverage and FMCG. The countries such as China and India are the major contributors in the APAC region both in terms of production and consumption. Pharmaceutical segment is estimated to account for major value share of 22.1% by the end of 2016 and is expected to gain 290 BPS to account for 24.9% share by 2024 end in Latin America. Pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to emerge as the most attractive segment in Latin America within the forecast period.

In Europe, in terms of value, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. Revenue contribution of this segment to the Europe holographic films market is estimated to account for 22.1% share by 2016 end and is expected to gain 330 BPS over the forecast period. In the APAC region in terms of value, pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.