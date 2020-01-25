Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Summary
Sodium chloride (NaCl) is the chemical name for salt. Sodium chloride occurs naturally as the mineral halite. Commercially, it is obtained by the solar evaporation of salt water, or by mining. It is a component of sodium chloride injections USP, and has production uses in pharmaceutical processing.
The global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Akzonobel
K+S
Cargill
Hebei Huachen
Swiss Saltworks
Sudsalz Gmbh
Tata Chemicals
Cheetham Salt
Salinen
Dominion Salt.
US Salt
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
API-NaCl
HD-NaCl
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Injections
Hemodialysis
Oral Rehydration Salts
Osmotic Agent
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
