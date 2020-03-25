Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Summary

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report by Product (Glass Vials, Ampoules, and Cartridges), by Application (Generic Drugs, Branded Drugs, and Biological Drugs) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Scenario

Packaging refers to the process of providing protection, presentation, identification, information convenience, and compliance for product during storage, carriage, and display. Packaging also helps manufacturers differentiate their products from those of their competitors. Pharmaceutical packaging is an essential part of the delivery system of pharmaceutical products and the drugs in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical packaging safeguards products from physical damage, biological contamination, and from all antagonistic external influences that can damage the products.

The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market is expected to grow at ~ 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Glass packaging is mainly used in pharmaceutical packaging liquid preparations due to their rigidity and their superior protective qualities. Its high transparency allows easy inspection of its contents. It offers better protection because of its relative impermeability to air and moisture. Glass is chemically resistant to most medicinal products.

Key Players

The key players of global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market are Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging (U.S.), SGD Pharma (France), Shandong Qidu Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. (China), Bormioli Rocco SpA (Italy), Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.), Piramal Glass (India), and Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh (Austria).

Glass vials and generic drugs segment are, expected to grow at the highest CAGR and hold the largest market share

Market Segmentation

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. Glass vials in product segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Glass vials are comparatively easy to clean, dust resistant and are non-reactive with the fluids stored in them. Nowadays, there has been an inclination of manufacturers towards the use of high-tech glasses and eco-friendly packaging solutions so as to keep medicine fluids, safe. By application, the growth of the generic drugs segment is expected to rise further. This is due to the new government initiatives to produce generic drugs and mainly to promote the use of generic drugs against chronic diseases. Patent expiration of branded drugs is one of the key influencers for the growth and is the prime reason for generating more revenue for generic drugs market. Moreover, new emerging markets of developing countries, and the low cost of generic drugs are majorly responsible for thickening the growth of generic drugs market. This strengthens the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market by its design product, by application and by region.

By Product

Glass Vials

Ampoules

Cartridges

By Application

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

Biological Drugs

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

