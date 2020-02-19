PHARMACEUTICAL COLD CHAIN MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

As a branch of logistics industry, pharmaceutical cold chain is a systematic project from producer to user for the purpose of disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment, including a series of links such as production, transportation, storage and use.

In 2018, the global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post

FedEx

Biotec Services

UPS

Nichirei Logistics Group

Air Canada Cargo

Helapet

Igloo Thermo-Logistics

Kerry Logistics

XPO Logistics

Cold Chain Technologies

Continental Air Cargo

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

SCG Logistics

JWD Group

Swire Group

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

LifeConEx

Marken

Nordic Cold Storage

Panalpina World Transport

Sofrigam

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceuticals

Blood Goods

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmaceutical Cold Chain are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Refrigerated Storage

1.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.3 Blood Goods

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market Size

2.2 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Deutsche Post

12.1.1 Deutsche Post Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Introduction

12.1.4 Deutsche Post Revenue in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Deutsche Post Recent Development

12.2 FedEx

12.2.1 FedEx Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Introduction

12.2.4 FedEx Revenue in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 FedEx Recent Development

12.3 Biotec Services

12.3.1 Biotec Services Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Introduction

12.3.4 Biotec Services Revenue in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Biotec Services Recent Development

12.4 UPS

12.4.1 UPS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Introduction

12.4.4 UPS Revenue in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 UPS Recent Development

12.5 Nichirei Logistics Group

12.5.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Introduction

12.5.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development

12.6 Air Canada Cargo

12.6.1 Air Canada Cargo Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Introduction

12.6.4 Air Canada Cargo Revenue in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Air Canada Cargo Recent Development

12.7 Helapet

12.7.1 Helapet Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Introduction

12.7.4 Helapet Revenue in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Helapet Recent Development

12.8 Igloo Thermo-Logistics

12.8.1 Igloo Thermo-Logistics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Introduction

12.8.4 Igloo Thermo-Logistics Revenue in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Igloo Thermo-Logistics Recent Development

12.9 Kerry Logistics

12.9.1 Kerry Logistics Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Introduction

12.9.4 Kerry Logistics Revenue in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Development

12.10 XPO Logistics

12.10.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Introduction

12.10.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development

12.11 Cold Chain Technologies

12.12 Continental Air Cargo

12.13 Lineage Logistics

12.14 OOCL Logistics

12.15 SCG Logistics

12.16 JWD Group

12.17 Swire Group

12.18 Burris Logistics

12.19 VersaCold Logistics Services

12.20 LifeConEx

12.21 Marken

12.22 Nordic Cold Storage

12.23 Panalpina World Transport

12.24 Sofrigam

Continued….

