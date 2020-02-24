Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This report studies the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring market. It covered Monitoring Equipment, Media, Reagents & Kits, Microbiology Services, Environmental Monitoring and Software used in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring includes Monitoring Equipment, Media, Software and Microbiology Services, the proportion of Monitoring Equipment in 2017 is about 31%.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring is widely used in Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry and Academic & Research Institutes. The most proportion of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring is Pharmaceutical Industry, and the proportion in 2017 is 50%. The trend of dental clinic is decreasing.

North America is the largest market for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring, with a market share nearly 42% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the consumption market share of 26%.

The global Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring market is valued at 740 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Eurofins Sinensis

Lonza

Biomerieux

VAI

Cosasco

RMONI

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Vaisala

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Monitoring Equipment

Media

Software

Microbiology Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Academic & Research Institutes

Table Of Contents:

1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

