Pharma & Cosmetics Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi and Forecast to 2026

Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 122 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Pharma is a substance of the prevention or treatment for human diseases. It can be divided into natural medicine and synthetic medicine according to the source. Pharma is a material which can prevent and treat disease, reduce pain, improve health, or enhance the body’s resistance to disease or to help diagnose diseases.
Pharmaceutical (OTC) occupies an important share in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceuticals (OTC) can be classified into ointments, creams, gels and others according to drug properties.
Cosmetics can be classified into skincare, haircare, oral care and others according to application situations, of which skincare occupies the largest share.
The world pharma & cosmetics consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The world pharma & cosmetics production will increase at a growth rate of about 2.38%.
With the development of economy, the world pharma & cosmetics capacity will continue to expand in the future and the main consumption region will be in NA and EU.
Request free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717607-global-phar…
The global Pharma & Cosmetics market is valued at 1509500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1952700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pharma & Cosmetics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Pharma & Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Pharma & Cosmetics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Pharma & Cosmetics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Pharma & Cosmetics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Johnson & Johnson
Roche
Novartis
Pfizer
Sanofi
Eli Lilly
GSK
Bayer
Merck & Co
L’ OREAL
Unilever
Procter & Gamble
Estee Lauder
Kao
Shiseido
Beiersdorf
Henkel
Shanghai Jahwa
Market size by Product
By Pharma
Ointments
Creams
Gels
Others
By Cosmetics
Skin Products
Hair and Scalp Products
Oral Hygiene Products
Market size by End User
Pharmaceuticals, OTC
Cosmetics
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3717607-global-pharma-cosm…
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pharma & Cosmetics Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Ointments
1.4.3 Creams
1.4.4 Gels
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Pharmaceuticals, OTC
1.5.3 Cosmetics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………… https://www.openpr.com/news/1555911/Pharma-Cosmetics-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-Johnson-Johnson-Roche-Novartis-Pfizer-Sanofi-and-Forecast-to-2026.html
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Johnson & Johnson
11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Pharma & Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Pharma & Cosmetics Products Offered
11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
11.2 Roche
11.2.1 Roche Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Roche Pharma & Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Roche Pharma & Cosmetics Products Offered
11.2.5 Roche Recent Development
11.3 Novartis
11.3.1 Novartis Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Novartis Pharma & Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Novartis Pharma & Cosmetics Products Offered
11.3.5 Novartis Recent Development
11.4 Pfizer
11.4.1 Pfizer Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Pfizer Pharma & Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Pfizer Pharma & Cosmetics Products Offered
11.4.5 Pfizer Recent Development
11.5 Sanofi
11.5.1 Sanofi Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Sanofi Pharma & Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Sanofi Pharma & Cosmetics Products Offered
11.5.5 Sanofi Recent Development
11.6 Eli Lilly
11.6.1 Eli Lilly Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Eli Lilly Pharma & Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Eli Lilly Pharma & Cosmetics Products Offered
11.6.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)