Pharma & Cosmetics Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi and Forecast to 2026

Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market

Description

Pharma is a substance of the prevention or treatment for human diseases. It can be divided into natural medicine and synthetic medicine according to the source. Pharma is a material which can prevent and treat disease, reduce pain, improve health, or enhance the body’s resistance to disease or to help diagnose diseases.

Pharmaceutical (OTC) occupies an important share in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceuticals (OTC) can be classified into ointments, creams, gels and others according to drug properties.

Cosmetics can be classified into skincare, haircare, oral care and others according to application situations, of which skincare occupies the largest share.

The world pharma & cosmetics consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The world pharma & cosmetics production will increase at a growth rate of about 2.38%.

With the development of economy, the world pharma & cosmetics capacity will continue to expand in the future and the main consumption region will be in NA and EU.

The global Pharma & Cosmetics market is valued at 1509500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1952700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pharma & Cosmetics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Pharma & Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Pharma & Cosmetics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Pharma & Cosmetics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Pharma & Cosmetics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

GSK

Bayer

Merck & Co

L’ OREAL

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Kao

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Henkel

Shanghai Jahwa

Market size by Product

By Pharma

Ointments

Creams

Gels

Others

By Cosmetics

Skin Products

Hair and Scalp Products

Oral Hygiene Products

Market size by End User

Pharmaceuticals, OTC

Cosmetics

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

https://www.openpr.com/news/1555911/Pharma-Cosmetics-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-Johnson-Johnson-Roche-Novartis-Pfizer-Sanofi-and-Forecast-to-2026.html

