In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “pharma blister packaging market” sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Pharma Blisters Packaging Market Insights and Major Trends Encouraging Growth Until the End of 2026 | Market Players are Display Pack Inc., West Rock Company, Winpak Ltd., etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the pharma blister packaging market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

Appeal/Demand for Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=452

There is a robust adoption of blisters packaging in the pharmaceutical industry, mainly driven by demand for tamper-evident & convenient packaging. Blisters packaging prevents compact medical devices and medicines from oxygen, odor, and moisture, along with enhancing their shelf life. The healthcare sector highly prefers blisters packaging on the back of its flexibility to unit-dose format coupled with extended visibility, implicit track & trace features, and expanded label content. Automation is increasingly eyed upon by vendors in the pharma blisters packaging market, in a bid to save time and reduce labor cost. Inclination toward smart blister packaging is one of the growing trends in the market. Many packaging industries are focusing on the development of smart blisters packs for combating medical counterfeiting and tracking status of drugs & medication during distribution and transportation processes.

According to a recently composed FactMR’s research report, the global market for pharma blisters packaging will exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value during the forecast period (2017-2026). Sales of pharma blisters packaging are likely to surpass 1,900 thousand tons by 2026-end.

Demand for pharma blisters packaging in North America will remain robust with increase in the patients’ poor medical compliance, which in turn leads to high hospital admissions. Many pharmaceutical packaging industries in the region are concentrating on the production of blister packages for enhancing adherence rate of patients. In addition, growing trend toward adhering to prescribed protocols in the United States healthcare system is likely to proliferate demand for pharma blisters packaging in North America. In terms of value, North America will prevail as the dominant region in the global pharma blisters packaging market.

For Additional Insights Click to Access Complete Report – https://www.factmr.com/report/452/pharma-blisters-packaging-market

Tablets and medical devices are anticipated to remain largest applications of pharma blisters packaging, in terms of value. This mainly driven by the rise in OTC medicines and demand for devices such as single-use inhalers. Revenues from sales of pharma blisters packaging for medical devices and tablets will collectively account for roughly three-fourth market share by 2026-end.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or polyester) is expected to be preferred among materials for production of pharma blisters packaging during the forecast period. Relatively affordable costs and easy availability, along with added benefits such as ease of thermoforming are driving demand for polyethylene terephthalate for pharma blisters packaging production. Aluminum will also remain a lucrative material in the market.

The presence of many multinational and local players has made the global pharma blisters packaging market to be fragmented in nature. Intense competition is likely to prevail in the market on the back of occupancy of several established players competing in terms of financial stability, cost, quality, product features, innovation, and performance. Key players actively underpinning the market growth include Honeywell International, Inc., ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd., Display Pack, Inc., West Rock Company, Winpak Ltd., Rohrer Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Bemis Company, Inc., and Amcor Limited.

Ask Any Query to Our Experts from Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=452

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/