PH Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

The pH Sensor is a critical components of a pH measurement loop. A pH measurement loop is made up of three components, the pH sensor, which includes a measuring electrode, a reference electrode, and a temperature sensor; a preamplifier; and an analyser or transmitter. A pH measurement loop is essentially a battery where the positive terminal is the measuring electrode and the negative terminal is the reference electrode. The measuring electrode, which is sensitive to the hydrogen ion, develops a potential (voltage) directly related to the hydrogen ion concentration of the solution. The reference electrode provides a stable potential against which the measuring electrode can be compared.

In terms of volume, the Sales of pH Sensors was about 2249.50 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 5922.82 K Units by 2022. Rising demand for these devices in industries such as food processing, water treatment, power, agricultural, fertilizers etc. is among the key factors expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, rising health concern, declining immunity levels, and growing user awareness levels regarding water purity are identified as some high impact rendering drivers.

The key players are Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Honeywell, ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mettler Toledo, Vernier Software and Technology, Barben Analyzer (Ametek), Hach, Knick, OMEGA ngineering, REFEX Sensors Ltd, PreSens Precision Sensing, Sensorex, Hamilton.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the PH Sensors market will register a 14.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 790 million by 2024, from US$ 340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PH Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PH Sensors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the PH Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Glass Type Sensor

ISFET Sensor

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverages

Water Treatment

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Endress+Hauser

Emerson

Honeywell

ABB

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mettler Toledo

Vernier Software and Technology

Barben Analyzer (Ametek)

Hach

Knick

OMEGA Engineering

REFEX Sensors Ltd

PreSens Precision Sensing

Sensorex

Hamilton

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

