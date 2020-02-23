Petroleum (Pet) Coke Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Shell, Valero Energy ConocoPhillips, MPC, Asbury Carbons and Forecast to 2023

Petroleum coke also known as pet coke is a valued by-product obtained from crude oil refining or purifying units, which is emerging as a perfect alternative for coal, and is generally used for thermal power and electricity generation.Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Petroleum (Pet) Coke in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The worldwide market for Petroleum (Pet) Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversShellValero EnergyConocoPhillipsMPCAsbury CarbonsExxonMobilAminco ResourceCarbografBritish PetroleumFerroluxMitsubishiSumitomoNippon Coke&EngineeringIndian OilAthaEssar OilMarket Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)Market Segment by Type, coversCalcined CokeFuel GradeMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoConstructionPower GenerationCementStorageSteelOther Applications Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3492341-global-petroleum-p… Table of Contents -Major Key Points1 Market Overview1.1 Petroleum (Pet) Coke Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Calcined Coke1.2.2 Fuel Grade1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Construction1.3.2 Power Generation1.3.3 Cement1.3.4 Storage1.3.5 Steel1.3.6 Other Applications1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities1.5.2 Market Risk1.5.3 Market Driving Force2 Manufacturers Profiles 2.1 Shell2.1.1 Business Overview2.1.2 Petroleum (Pet) Coke Type and Applications2.1.2.1 Product A2.1.2.2 Product B2.1.3 Shell Petroleum (Pet) Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.2 Valero Energy2.2.1 Business Overview2.2.2 Petroleum (Pet) Coke Type and Applications2.2.2.1 Product A2.2.2.2 Product B2.2.3 Valero Energy Petroleum (Pet) Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.3 ConocoPhillips2.3.1 Business Overview2.3.2 Petroleum (Pet) Coke Type and Applications2.3.2.1 Product A2.3.2.2 Product B2.3.3 ConocoPhillips Petroleum (Pet) Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.4 MPC2.4.1 Business Overview2.4.2 Petroleum (Pet) Coke Type and Applications2.4.2.1 Product A2.4.2.2 Product B2.4.3 MPC Petroleum (Pet) Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.5 Asbury Carbons2.5.1 Business Overview2.5.2 Petroleum (Pet) Coke Type and Applications2.5.2.1 Product A2.5.2.2 Product B2.5.3 Asbury Carbons Petroleum (Pet) Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)2.6 ExxonMobil2.6.1 Business Overview2.6.2 Petroleum (Pet) Coke Type and Applications2.6.2.1 Product A2.6.2.2 Product B2.6.3 ExxonMobil Petroleum (Pet) Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)……..CONTINUED 