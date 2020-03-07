Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 366.1 Bn by 2027 end

In a recently released research intelligence outlook, Future Market Insights forecasts high value-low growth landscape for the global petroleum liquid feedstock market over the course of next few years. The global revenue through consumption of petroleum liquid feedstock will reportedly reach around US$ 270 billion in 2019, demonstrating an estimated yearly revenue growth of 3.6% over that attained in 2018.

A steady upsurge in the demand for petroleum liquid feedstock is expected in coming years owing to a positive expansion outlook reflected by the global petrochemicals industry.

Growing Feedstock Applications in Chemicals & Automotive Industries

Mounting consumption of motor fuels and other prominently sold end products such as aromatics, olefins, solvents, and gasoline is primarily driving the revenue of petroleum liquid feedstock at a global level. Applications in aromatics currently account for over 50% revenue share, whereas olefins are positioned by the report as an attractive segment in petroleum liquid feedstock landscape.

With soaring uptake of aromatics by chemicals industry stakeholders, it is most likely that the demand for petroleum liquid feedstock, the key component used during the manufacturing of aromatics, will also witness a strong hike in the near future. Besides chemicals industry, the automotive industry has also been a creating significant revenue generation opportunities for manufacturers of petroleum liquid feedstock.

“With a dramatically expanding vehicular fleet and the subsequent demand growth in motor fuels and gasoline, it is most likely that the consumption of petroleum liquid feedstock would experience high growth over upcoming years,” states a senior market research analyst at FMI.

Key Manufacturers Enlarging Naphtha Production Capacities

Refinery processes tend to produce higher proportions of naphtha compared to that of gas oil, which enables the former to retain top ranking segment in the market on the basis of type of petroleum liquid feedstock.

Naphtha consumption currently accounts for a whopping 91% share in the global petroleum liquid feedstock market value; the report however projects that gas oil would gradually emerge as an attractive segment over the years.

A majority of industry giants have been concentrating on increasing their naphtha production capacities by strategizing on production plants expansion across multiple geographical markets. Manufacturers based in Middle Eastern countries have been observed to have augmented their naphtha production recently.

However, with growing availability of low-priced substitutes for petroleum liquid feedstock such as propane and ethane, the naphtha space has been witnessing an oversupply scenario.

China Slated for Maximum Market Attractiveness in Coming Years

With more than 71% market value share held collectively, petroleum liquid feedstock market in China, Europe, and Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) are likely to demonstrate notable expansion over coming years. Considerable rise in the automotive production and sales across Europe, China, and other Asian economies remains a key driving force pushing the consumption of petroleum liquid feedstock across these regions.

China however is forecast to emerge as the most lucrative market for manufacturers of petroleum liquid feedstock, and the report estimates around 4% yearly growth in China’s market value, in 2019. Moreover, Asian market for petroleum liquid feedstock still continues to face consequences of a severe demand-supply gap that is likely to trigger increased export from Europe and present multiple business opportunities for leading manufacturing companies.

Fragmented Market Landscape to Witness a Growing Focus on Capacity Expansion

In a fairly fragmented competitive landscape of the global petroleum liquid feedstock market, the Tier 1 players account a mere revenue share of 25-35%.

Prominent companies such as TOTAL S.A., BP p.l.c, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and China National Petroleum Corporation continue to remain top performers.

The report indicates that a majority of Tier 1 players are currently focusing on petroleum liquid feedstock production expansion, in addition to the integration of the production of other end products with that of petroleum liquid feedstock.

Whereas, the Tier 2 companies, including Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Flint Hills Resources, and YPF, and other smaller local players collectively hold the lion’s share in the market in terms of revenue.