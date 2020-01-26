Petroleum Coke Market Trends, and Forecast 2018-2020

The petroleum coke market report by Transparency Market Research provides in-depth analysis of the global petroleum coke industry. The report divides the market based on product segment, end-use segment and regional segment. It also provides forecast and estimates for each segment. The report analyzes demand and supply characteristics of the market by providing detailed forecast and analysis of volume and revenue for the period from 2014 to 2020.

The petroleum coke market primarily includes two types of petroleum coke: fuel grade coke and calcined coke. Fuel grade coke is expected to be the most dominant type of petroleum coke in terms of product segment in the near future. Fuel grade coke is primarily used in cement kilns and power plants owing to less cost and high calorific value. Growth in population and emerging economies propel demand for fuel grade coke, especially in countries in Asia Pacific such as India and China. Small quantity of fuel grade coke is sufficient to generate large quantity of electricity. Calcined coke finds major application in aluminum, paints and colorings, steel and fertilizer industries in the production of titanium dioxide.

Asia Pacific and Europe are the major importers of petroleum coke. Emerging economies in Asia pacific such as China and India employ a large percentage of petroleum coke in cement kilns and power plants. In China, majority of the petroleum coke is used in the generation of electricity in power plants. Large percentage of petroleum coke is used in the cement kilns industry in India. This is due to growth in population and rapid industrialization in India and China.

Led by large import of petroleum coke, Asia Pacific emerged as the most dominating market for petroleum coke in terms of demand. Currently, the U.S. is the dominant exporter of petroleum coke. Small quantity of petroleum coke is sufficient to produce high quantity of heat. Hence, large quantity of electricity is produced at a cheaper rate due to low cost of petroleum coke. Europe is the second-highest importer of petroleum coke due to rising demand for electricity in the region. Thus, petroleum coke is a preferred fuel over coal and natural gas owing to its easy and timely availability. Significant demand for petcoke exists in the Middle East and Latin America due to increasing infrastructure development and rising population in these regions. Various crude oil refining companies are establishing delayed coking units in order to produce petroleum coke domestically.

Calcining, power plants, cement kilns, blast furnace and other segments such as paper, fertilizer, and paints and colorings are the end-use segments of petroleum coke. Power plants and cement kilns are the fastest growing segments globally.