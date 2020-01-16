Petcoke Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

This report studies the global Petcoke market status and forecast, categorizes the global Petcoke market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Shell
Mitsubishi
Aminco Resource
Koch Carbon
HPCL
IOCL
MPC
Sumitomo
Nippon Coke&Engineering
Oxbow
Aluminium Bahrain
Asbury Carbons
Atha
Carbograf
Valero Energy
Essar Oil
Ferrolux
Minmat Ferro Alloys
Rain CII
Reliance
Saudi Arabian Oil
Marathon Petroleum
CPC
CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical
Lianxing New Materials Technology
Shandong KeYu Energy
Zhenhua Carbon Technology
Shandong Tianfeng
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Calcined Petcoke
Fuel Grade Petcoke
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Aluminum
Steel
Power
Cement
Others
Table of Content:
Global Petcoke Market Research Report 2018
1 Petcoke Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Petcoke
1.2 Petcoke Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Petcoke Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Petcoke Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Calcined Petcoke
1.2.3 Fuel Grade Petcoke
1.3 Global Petcoke Segment by Application
1.3.1 Petcoke Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Aluminum
1.3.3 Steel
1.3.4 Power
1.3.5 Cement
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Petcoke Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Petcoke Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Petcoke (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Petcoke Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Petcoke Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Petcoke Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Shell
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Petcoke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Shell Petcoke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Mitsubishi
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Petcoke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Mitsubishi Petcoke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Aminco Resource
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Petcoke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Aminco Resource Petcoke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Koch Carbon
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Petcoke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Koch Carbon Petcoke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 HPCL
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Petcoke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 HPCL Petcoke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 IOCL
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Petcoke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 IOCL Petcoke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 MPC
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Petcoke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 MPC Petcoke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Sumitomo
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Petcoke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Sumitomo Petcoke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Nippon Coke&Engineering
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Petcoke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Nippon Coke&Engineering Petcoke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Oxbow
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Petcoke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Oxbow Petcoke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Aluminium Bahrain
7.12 Asbury Carbons
7.13 Atha
7.14 Carbograf
7.15 Valero Energy
7.16 Essar Oil
7.17 Ferrolux
7.18 Minmat Ferro Alloys
7.19 Rain CII
7.20 Reliance
7.21 Saudi Arabian Oil
7.22 Marathon Petroleum
7.23 CPC
7.24 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical
7.25 Lianxing New Materials Technology
7.26 Shandong KeYu Energy
7.27 Zhenhua Carbon Technology
7.28 Shandong Tianfeng
Continued…..
