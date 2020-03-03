Pet Wearable Market [By Product (Smart Collar, Smart Camera, Smart Harness, Others); By Technology (RFID, Sensors, Bluetooth, GPS, Others); By Application (Medical Diagnosis, Identification and Tracking, Safety and Security, Behavior Monitoring and Control, Others) By Region]: Market size and Forecast, 2017 – 2026

The well-known companies profiled in the report include DogTelligent, Garmin Ltd., GoPro, Dairymaster, Fitbark, IceRobotics, Loc8tor, PetPace LLC, Whistle Labs LLC, Otto Petcare, DeLaval, i4C Innovations. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Pet Wearable Market Insights

3.1. Pet Wearable – Industry snapshot

3.2. Pet Wearable – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Pet Wearable Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Pet Wearable – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Pet Wearable Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Pet Wearable Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Pet Wearable Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Pet Wearable Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.3.4. Pet Wearable Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Pet Wearable Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Pet Wearable Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Smart Collar

4.3. Smart Camera

4.4. Smart Harness

4.5. Others

5. Pet Wearable Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Technology

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. RFID

5.3. Sensors

5.4. Bluetooth

5.5. GPS

5.6. Others

6. Pet Wearable Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Medical Diagnosis

6.3. Identification and Tracking

6.4. Safety and Security

6.5. Behavior Monitoring & Control

6.6. Others

7. Pet Wearable Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.6. Middle East & Africa

8. Company Profiles

8.1. DogTelligent

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Garmin Ltd.

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. GoPro

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Dairymaster

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. Fitbark

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. IceRobotics

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Loc8tor

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. PetPace LLC

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. Whistle Labs LLC

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent Developments

8.10. Otto Petcare

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent Developments

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5305

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]