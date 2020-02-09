PET Preforms -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PET Preforms Industry

This report studies the global PET Preforms market status and forecast, categorizes the global PET Preforms market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

RETAL

Plastipak

Hon Chuan Group

Resilux NV

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

Seda de Barcelona

Amraz Group

Zijiang Enterprise

SGT

Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic

Gatronova

Alpla

Koksan

Eskapet

INTERGULF – EMPOL

Esterform

Manjushree

Indorama Ventures Public Company

GTX HANEX Plastic

Ultrapak

Nuovaplast

Sunrise

Putoksnis

Constar Plastics

Caiba

ETALON

SNJ Synthetics

EcoPack

Yaobang

Ahimsa Industries Limited

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Carbonated Drinks

Water

Other Drinks

Edible Oils

Food

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global PET Preforms capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key PET Preforms manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global PET Preforms Market Research Report 2018

1 PET Preforms Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PET Preforms

1.2 PET Preforms Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global PET Preforms Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global PET Preforms Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

1.2.3 Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

1.3 Global PET Preforms Segment by Application

1.3.1 PET Preforms Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Carbonated Drinks

1.3.3 Water

1.3.4 Other Drinks

1.3.5 Edible Oils

1.3.6 Food

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global PET Preforms Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global PET Preforms Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of PET Preforms (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global PET Preforms Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global PET Preforms Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global PET Preforms Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PET Preforms Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global PET Preforms Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global PET Preforms Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global PET Preforms Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global PET Preforms Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers PET Preforms Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 PET Preforms Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PET Preforms Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 PET Preforms Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Global PET Preforms Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 RETAL

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 PET Preforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 RETAL PET Preforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Plastipak

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 PET Preforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Plastipak PET Preforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Hon Chuan Group

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 PET Preforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Hon Chuan Group PET Preforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Resilux NV

7.5 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

7.6 Seda de Barcelona

7.7 Amraz Group

7.8 Zijiang Enterprise

7.9 SGT

7.8 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic

7.11 Gatronova

7.12 Alpla

7.13 Koksan

7.14 Eskapet

7.15 INTERGULF – EMPOL

7.16 Esterform

7.17 Manjushree

7.18 Indorama Ventures Public Company

7.19 GTX HANEX Plastic

7.20 Ultrapak

7.21 Nuovaplast

7.22 Sunrise

7.23 Putoksnis

7.24 Constar Plastics

7.25 Caiba

7.26 ETALON

7.27 SNJ Synthetics

7.28 EcoPack

7.29 Yaobang

7.30 Ahimsa Industries Limited

