Pet Monitoring Camera Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

According to a recent market research report recently added to the portfolio of MarketResearchReports.biz, the global market for pet monitoring cameras has massively expanded in the past few years and continues to boast promising growth opportunities. The report, titled “Pet Monitoring Camera Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018–2028,” presents a detailed analysis of the overall market using effective market measurement tools.

According to the report, the global pet care market is worth an estimated $120 bn and continues to expand at an impressive pace with pet-owners spending increased resources in pet care products across the globe. The global numbers of pet-owners are also rising at an incredible rate and disposable incomes across emerging economies are constantly improving. These two factors combined are likely to have a notable positive implication on the growth prospects of the global pet monitoring camera market in the near future.

From a geographical standpoint, the uptake of pet monitoring cameras is presently the highest in Europe and North America owing to the high numbers of pet-owners and their high disposable incomes in these regions. The easy availability of technologically advanced products and reliable services in these regions also put up for a promising market for pet monitoring cameras. The high level of awareness among pet-owners regarding the available pet monitoring solutions in the market also work in favor of these regional markets.

In emerging economies across regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, the market struggles to expand owing to the high cost of these devices. Moreover, unavailability of high-speed internet in certain countries or cities also holds back the market in these regions. Nevertheless, growth opportunities abound in urban settings in these regions owing to the rising population of working-class youngsters with disposable incomes to spare for pet care.

The report segments the global pet monitoring camera market based on criteria such as application, end user, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into monitoring, communication, treat dispensing, real-time bark alert, remote training, and video and photo capture. Based on end user, the market is segmented into professional trainers, veterinarians, and pet parents. Geographically, the market is studied for regions such as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, South East Asia and other parts of Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global pet monitoring camera market are Vimtag, Blink, Petcube, Cleverdog, Furbo, Hive, Pawbo, Motorola, Petzi, and Arlo. The report profiles these players and offers an in-depth review of the competitive landscape of the overall pet monitoring camera market. The report also includes analysis of the financial overview, investment outlook, research and development strategies, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and business and marketing strategies of these top players in the coming few years.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Regional analysis for Pet Monitoring Camera Market includes

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Segments

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Value Chain

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Drivers and Restraints

North America Market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America Market

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC

Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)

India

ASEAN

Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

