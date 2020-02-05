Pet Manure Removal Market – Top players are Waste Management, Inc., Mailhem Ikos Environment Pvt. Ltd., All in Removal, Associated Refuse Haulers

Pet manure removal are safe practices for handling and disposing of pet waste. Pet waste that is left on the ground, exposed to rainfall and snowmelt, or disposed of in storm drains can pose a risk of microbial contamination. This can led to deterioration of water quality through contact of pathogenic organism in lakes, streams, coastal ponds, or drinking water reservoirs. It can led to several health issues through the spread of pathogenic diseases such as campylobacteriosis, cryptosporidiosis, giardiasis, salmonellosis, toxoplasmosis, and toxocariasis. Increase in the spread of disease through pet waste has led to the installation of in-ground pet waste disposal systems or digesters that can act as small septic tanks. This has led to the collection of manure from yards. It helps prevent the spread of diseases through microbial contamination. Rise in health concerns among the human population and consciousness about preventing pathogenic diseases that may be caused through pet waste are expected to boost the pet manure removal market across the globe. Major drivers of the global pet manure removal market include rise in acceptance of pet manure removal services, increase in the pet population, and rise in awareness about pet manure removal services. Additionally, stringent government laws regarding social hygiene and sanitation are expected to propel the market. However, lack of pet manure removal service providers is likely to restrain the market. Development of new business ideas, targeting new pet care centers, and developing of technological advanced products for pet manure removal are expected to create significant opportunities for the market.

The global pet manure removal market can be segmented based on pet, service type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of pet, the pet manure removal market can be bifurcated into dog, cat, horse, and others. Based on service type, the pet manure removal market can be segregated into container service, and stock-pile removal. Based on application, the pet manure removal market can be segregated into home, pet care centers or centers, pet shops, and farm. In terms of end-user, the pet manure removal market can be classified into agriculture, government, and others. The agriculture segment can be sub-segmented into farmers, nurseries, fertilizing industries, and others.

Based on region, the global pet manure removal market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Demand for pet manure removal services is increasing in North America, owing to a rise in concerns regarding human health among pet owners. In Europe, increase in the number of pet owners and rise in awareness about avoiding pathogenic diseases are expected to fuel the pet manure removal market in the region. Furthermore, pet owners are opting for pet manure removal services to avoid penalties posed by regional regulatory bodies to prevent contamination through pet waste. Increase in the number of pet population and rise in awareness about environmental safety among pet owners are expected to drive the pet manure removal market in Asia Pacific. Rapid adoption of pets in Middle East & Africa is expected to fuel the business of pet manure removal across the region in the next few years. Similarly, South America is also expected to drive the pet manure removal market, owing to penetration of new players in the region and rise in awareness for health concern among pet owners.

Major players operating in the global pet manure removal market include Waste Management, Inc., Mailhem Ikos Environment Pvt. Ltd., All in Removal, Associated Refuse Haulers, Country Garden Farms, Salem Organic Soils, Inc., Scoop Le Poop, Dirty Work Pet Services, LLC, EntreManure K-9 Waste Removal, LLC, Entremanure, Green Scoop Pet Waste Recycling, and Energy Tech Solutions Private Limited.

