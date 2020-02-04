Pet Foods Market Demand, Growth, and Forecast Research Report to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Pet Foods Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

This comprehensive Pet Foods Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

With changing lifestyle and growing concerns over animal health, consumers have been spending more on high-quality food. Pet owners are making sure that the products they buy are best suited for their requirements and contain all the necessary nutrition.

The global Pet Foods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pet Foods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pet Foods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Big Heart Pet Brands

Unicharm

Mars Incorporated

Colgate-Palmolive

Nestle SA

Lupus Alimentos

Total Alimentos

Segment by Type

Dry Products

Wet/Canned Products

Nutritious Products

Snacks/treats

Others

Segment by Application

Dog

Cat

Others

