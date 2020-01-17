Pet Food Processing Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Overview, Market Segmentation and Forecast by 2024

Pet Food Processing market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Pet Food Processing Market.

Pet Food Processing market size will grow from USD 3.52 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.49 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 4.1%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The global pet food processing market, by equipment, has grown considerably in the last few years. Pet food manufacturers demand new and automated pet food processing machineries in order to ensure an uninterrupted production flow. Increasing usage of processed & packaged pet food by pet parents is responsibe for this unprecendented demand of pet food processing equipment from the pet food manufacturers. The pet food processing market by equipment, on the basis of equipment type, has been segmented into mixing & blending equipment, forming equipment, baking & drying equipment, and other equipment. Forming equipment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Forming equipment include extruders, molders, sheeters, dividers, slicers, and cutters, among others. The pet food industry depends heavily on extrusion equipment manufacturers for producing various forms of pet food. Baking & drying equipment include thermal processing solutions such as dryers and ovens. These are the primary equipment required to cook/dry intermediate pet food products.

Andritz Group , Buhler Holding AG , Baker Perkins Ltd. , The Middleby Corporation , Clextral SAS , Meyer Industries, Inc. , Mepaco Group , Coperion GmbH , F. N. Smith Corporation , Markel Food Group, , , , , , , , , ,

Mixing & Blending Equipment , Forming Equipment , Baking & Drying Equipment , Other Equipment,

Dog , Cat , Others, ,

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

