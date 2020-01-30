Pet Food Flavor Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 – 2028

Pet Food Flavor: Market Outlook

In the global pet food flavor market, the demand for pet food flavor is increasing owing to higher disposable income and changing lifestyle. In addition, the growing demand for pet food products is also contributing to rising demand for the pet food flavor in the pet food market. Humanization and urbanization are also fueling the demand for pet food flavor in the global pet food market. Pet food flavor is the major factor which attracts the animals to consume food with great taste. In the global pet food market, the pet food flavor is one of the prime concern among the pet owners. Pet food flavor is also gaining the importance among the pet owners which is forcing the manufacturers to bring pet food products with high nutritional value and high palatability. In the global pet food flavor market, the demand for more flavorful pet food is from North America and European countries. In these countries, pet owners are more emphasizing on providing nutritious and vibrant flavor food to their pets.

The increasing demand for Pet food flavor in feed industries:-

Mealtime is the happiest time for pets, and every pet owner seeks to provide the nutritious meal containing good flavor. In the global pet food flavor market, widely available pet food flavors are chicken, beef, meat, apple, and molasses. The major factor influencing to raise pets are social comfort, security, company, and the aesthetic sense offered by pet animals. An increasing number of pets is also rising the demand for pet food. Increasing pet food is closely shadowed by the pet food flavor market. There is a wide range of pet food flavors available in the market. In addition, many companies are emphasizing on providing new and more palatable flavor to their products. On the other hand, many companies are focusing to develop new pet food flavor to enhance their market presence. In the global pet food flavor market, the demand for pet food flavor is growing at high growth rate, owing to increased disposable income and increasing trend to have a pet in their home. Most of the animal feed consists of wheat grains, corn, soy which are blended with animal fats to give it meat flavor. The pet foods generally many flavor products, which are allergic to some pets. The increasing regulations on pet food can also help in increasing the demand for pet food flavor in the coming future.

Global Pet Food Flavor: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global pet food flavor market has been segmented as –

Natural

Artificial

On the basis of application, the global pet food flavor market has been segmented as –

Cat Food

Dog Food

Fish and turtle food

Bird food

On the basis of flavor type, the global pet food flavor market has been segmented as –

Beef

Meat

Chicken

Apple and Molasses

Global Pet Food Flavor: key players

Some of the key players operating in the business of pet food flavor market are Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Pet Flavors Inc., Diamond Pet Foods, Mars Petcare Inc., Nestlé Purina Petcare, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., General Foods Pty. Ltd., Wellpet Llc., and others

