PET-CT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, DEMAND, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2025

Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is leading to higher demand for more accurate scanning. A rapidly ageing population and several diseases associated with ageing is another factor which facilitates the market growth.

In 2017, the global PET-CT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global PET-CT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PET-CT development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Fujifilm

Philips

Siemens

GE Healthcare

Toshiba

Hitachi

Shimadzu

PerkinElmer

Positron Corporation

Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech

Mediso

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stationary scanners

Portable scanners

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic clinics

Research centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

