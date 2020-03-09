PET-CT Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025

PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography) is a nuclear medicine technique combined with computed tomography.
Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is leading to higher demand for more accurate scanning. A rapidly ageing population and several diseases associated with ageing is another factor which facilitates the market growth.
In 2017, the global PET-CT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global PET-CT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PET-CT development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Fujifilm
Philips
Siemens
GE Healthcare
Toshiba
Hitachi
Shimadzu
PerkinElmer
Positron Corporation
Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech
Mediso
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stationary scanners
Portable scanners
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic clinics
Research centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global PET-CT Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Stationary scanners
1.4.3 Portable scanners
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PET-CT Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Diagnostic clinics
1.5.4 Research centers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Fujifilm
12.1.1 Fujifilm Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 PET-CT Introduction
12.1.4 Fujifilm Revenue in PET-CT Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Fujifilm Recent Development
12.2 Philips
12.2.1 Philips Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 PET-CT Introduction
12.2.4 Philips Revenue in PET-CT Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Philips Recent Development
12.3 Siemens
12.3.1 Siemens Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 PET-CT Introduction
12.3.4 Siemens Revenue in PET-CT Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.4 GE Healthcare
12.4.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 PET-CT Introduction
12.4.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in PET-CT Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.5 Toshiba
12.5.1 Toshiba Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 PET-CT Introduction
12.5.4 Toshiba Revenue in PET-CT Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.6 Hitachi
12.6.1 Hitachi Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 PET-CT Introduction
12.6.4 Hitachi Revenue in PET-CT Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.7 Shimadzu
12.7.1 Shimadzu Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 PET-CT Introduction
12.7.4 Shimadzu Revenue in PET-CT Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Shimadzu Recent Development
12.8 PerkinElmer
12.8.1 PerkinElmer Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 PET-CT Introduction
12.8.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in PET-CT Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
