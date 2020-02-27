PET Containers Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “PET Containers Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “PET Containers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The PET Containers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

PET containers are one of the rigid cost-effective packaging solutions for packaging of mineral water, carbonated drinks, ready-to-drink beverages, and other food applications among its counterparts.

The APAC region is the leading contributor to the global PET containers market. The market for PET containers in China and India are expected to forefront the APAC PET containers market growth during the forecast period.

Significant growth in the demand for single-serve beverages is driving the growth for PET containers. PET containers such as bottles are an economical packaging solution for the carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, edible oil, and other personal care & household products.

The global PET Containers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PET Containers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET Containers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

RETAL Industries

Plastipak Holdings

RPC Group

ALPLA Group

C&G Packaging

Graham Packaging

Berry Global Group

Resilux

Adeshwar Containers

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises

Esterform Packaging

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3802850-global-pet-containers-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Type

By Container Type

Bottles

Jars

Pails

Clamshells

Trays

Others

By Technology

Stretch Blow Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

United States

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

PET Containers Manufacturers

PET Containers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

PET Containers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3802850-global-pet-containers-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 PET Containers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PET Containers

1.2 PET Containers Segment By Container Type

1.2.1 Global PET Containers Production Growth Rate Comparison By Container Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bottles

1.2.3 Jars

1.2.4 Pails

1.2.5 Clamshells

1.2.6 Trays

1.2.7 Others

1.3 PET Containers Segment by Application

1.3.1 PET Containers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.3.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global PET Containers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global PET Containers Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global PET Containers Market Size

1.5.1 Global PET Containers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global PET Containers Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PET Containers Business

7.1 RETAL Industries

7.1.1 RETAL Industries PET Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 PET Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 RETAL Industries PET Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Plastipak Holdings

7.2.1 Plastipak Holdings PET Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 PET Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Plastipak Holdings PET Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 RPC Group

7.3.1 RPC Group PET Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PET Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 RPC Group PET Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ALPLA Group

7.4.1 ALPLA Group PET Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PET Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ALPLA Group PET Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 C&G Packaging

7.5.1 C&G Packaging PET Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 PET Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 C&G Packaging PET Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Graham Packaging

7.6.1 Graham Packaging PET Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 PET Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Graham Packaging PET Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Berry Global Group

7.7.1 Berry Global Group PET Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PET Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Berry Global Group PET Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Resilux

7.8.1 Resilux PET Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 PET Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Resilux PET Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Adeshwar Containers

7.9.1 Adeshwar Containers PET Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 PET Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Adeshwar Containers PET Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises

7.10.1 Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises PET Containers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 PET Containers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises PET Containers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra