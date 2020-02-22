Pest Control Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Pest Control -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Pest control is the process of managing (by using deterrents or repellents) or removing pests from the house or place of business. Pest control services include screening and sealing of openings to avoid entry of pests inside the premises. Such services are provided in home, offices, schools, ware houses, factories, and laboratories, residential and commercial complexes. General pests like cockroach, ants, lizards, spiders, bed bugs, termites, mosquitoes and rodents are covered under pest control services. Effective pest control requires some knowledge about the pest and its habits.

There are many methods for controlling the pests, and many of these methods are tailored according to specific pests or problems. Pest control must be approached from a multitude of directions if it is to be truly effective. The most common types of pest control methods include traps, chemical repellents, poisoned baits, etc.

The global pest control market is set to experience favourable growth driven by factors such as increasing global population, rapid urbanisation, rising middle class population and upsurge in disposable income. Further, the scope of growth for this market will be broadened by rise in global temperature and increasing economic activity. However, growth of this budding market can be hindered by stringent regulations, seasonality and hazardous pesticides.

The report “Global Pest Control Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” analyses the development of this market, with focus on North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. Major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Rollins, Inc., Rentokil Initial Plc., ServiceMaster and Ecolab Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global pest control market along with the study of the regional markets.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1615903-global-pest-control-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Pests

1.3 Pest Control Methods

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Pest Control Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Pest Control Market by Region

2.3 Global Pest Control Market by Pest Type

2.4 Global Insect Control Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Termite Control Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global Pest Control Market by Services

2.7 Global Commercial Pest Control Market Forecast by Value

2.8 Global Residential Pest Control Market Forecast by Value

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Pest Control Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 North America Pest Control Market by Region

3.1.3 The U.S. Pest Control Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 North America Pest Control Market by Services

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Pest Control Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Europe Pest Control Market by Region

3.2.3 UK Pest Control Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1 Asia Pacific Pest Control Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 Asia Pacific Pest Control Market by Countries

3.3.3 China Pest Control Market Forecast by Value

3.3.4 India Pest Control Market Forecast by Value

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1615903-global-pest-control-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Global Population

4.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.3 Rising Middle Class Population

4.1.4 Upsurge in Disposable Income

4.1.5 Rise in Global Temperature

4.1.6 Increasing Economic Activities

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

4.3.2 Seasonality

4.3.3 Hazardous Pesticides

5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 Global Pest Control Market Share by Company

5.2 The U.S.

5.2.1 The U.S. Pest Control Market Share by Company

5.3 UK

5.3.1 UK Pest Control Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Rollins, Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Rentokil Initial Plc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 ServiceMaster

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Ecolab Inc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Steps for Pest Control

Classification of Pest Control on the Basis of Pest Type

Methods for Pest Control

Global Pest Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global Pest Control Market by Region (2016)

Global Pest Control Market by Pest Type (2016)

Global Insect Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global Termite Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global Pest Control Market by Services (2016)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1615903

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)