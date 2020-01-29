Personalized Gifts Global Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Personalized Gifts Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database

About Personalized Gifts

Personalization of gifts with respect to photo and non-photo element has been considered in the market in the market in focus. The market estimates include value sales of personalized gifts.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Personalized Gifts Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the personalized gifts market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of personalized gifts.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, personalized gifts market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CafePress

• Cimpress

• Personalizationmall.com

• Shutterfly

• Things Remembered

Market driver

• Growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Seasonal nature of business

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Personalization of functional products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market overview in terms of skills and technology for personalized gifts

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Segmentation by distribution channel

• Comparison by distribution channel

• Global personalized gifts market through offline distribution channel

• Global personalized gifts market through online distribution channel

• Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market

• Global photo personalized gifts market

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: GLOBAL NON-PHOTO PERSONALIZED GIFTS MARKET BY CATEGORY

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market by product category

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for wearables and accessories

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for decoration

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for kitchenware and tableware

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for stationery and greeting cards

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for sports equipment and toys

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for food and beverages

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for others

PART 10: GLOBAL PHOTO PERSONALIZED GIFTS MARKET BY CATEGORY

• Global photo personalized gifts market by product category

• Global photo personalized gifts market for wall décor

• Global photo personalized gifts market for photo cards

• Global photo personalized gifts market for calendars

• Global photo personalized gifts market for photo gifts

PART 11: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Personalized gifts market in Americas

• Personalized gifts market in EMEA

• Personalized gifts market in APAC

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Other drivers

• Market challenges

• Other challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

• Specialized merchandise by market vendors

• Popularity of 3D-printed personalized gifts

• Personalization of functional products

• Other trends in the market

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• CafePress

• Cimpress

• Personalizationmall.com

• Shutterfly

• Things Remembered

Continued…….

