PERSONAL TRAINERS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Personal Trainers market for 2018-2023.

Personal trainers offer a one-on-one private workout session, providing in-depth physical education and motivation needed to achieve fitness.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Personal Trainers will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Personal Trainers market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Exercise Instruction

Exercise Demonstration

Fitness Consultation

Segmentation by application:

Health & Fitness Centers

Hospitals

In-House

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Technogym

Precor

Elite

Tacx

Kinetic

Minoura

Schwinn

CycleOps

Sunlite

BKOOL

RAD Cycle Products

Conquer

Blackburn Design

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Personal Trainers market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Personal Trainers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Personal Trainers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Personal Trainers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Personal Trainers Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Personal Trainers Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Personal Trainers Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Personal Trainers Segment by Type

2.2.1 Exercise Instruction

2.2.2 Exercise Demonstration

2.2.3 Diet Instruction

2.2.4 Fitness Consultation

2.3 Personal Trainers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Personal Trainers Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Personal Trainers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Personal Trainers Segment by Application

2.4.1 Health & Fitness Centers

2.4.2 Hospitals

2.4.3 In-House

2.5 Personal Trainers Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Personal Trainers Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Personal Trainers Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Personal Trainers by Players

3.1 Global Personal Trainers Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Personal Trainers Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Personal Trainers Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Personal Trainers Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Technogym

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Personal Trainers Product Offered

11.1.3 Technogym Personal Trainers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Technogym News

11.2 Precor

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Personal Trainers Product Offered

11.2.3 Precor Personal Trainers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Precor News

11.3 Elite

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Personal Trainers Product Offered

11.3.3 Elite Personal Trainers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Elite News

11.4 Tacx

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Personal Trainers Product Offered

11.4.3 Tacx Personal Trainers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Tacx News

11.5 Kinetic

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Personal Trainers Product Offered

11.5.3 Kinetic Personal Trainers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Kinetic News

11.6 Minoura

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Personal Trainers Product Offered

11.6.3 Minoura Personal Trainers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Minoura News

11.7 Schwinn

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Personal Trainers Product Offered

11.7.3 Schwinn Personal Trainers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Schwinn News

11.8 CycleOps

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Personal Trainers Product Offered

11.8.3 CycleOps Personal Trainers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 CycleOps News

11.9 Sunlite

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Personal Trainers Product Offered

11.9.3 Sunlite Personal Trainers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Sunlite News

11.10 BKOOL

……Continued

