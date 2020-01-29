PERSONAL TRAINERS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Personal Trainers market for 2018-2023.
Personal trainers offer a one-on-one private workout session, providing in-depth physical education and motivation needed to achieve fitness.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Personal Trainers will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Personal Trainers market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Exercise Instruction
Exercise Demonstration
Fitness Consultation
Segmentation by application:
Health & Fitness Centers
Hospitals
In-House
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Technogym
Precor
Elite
Tacx
Kinetic
Minoura
Schwinn
CycleOps
Sunlite
BKOOL
RAD Cycle Products
Conquer
Blackburn Design
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Personal Trainers market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Personal Trainers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Personal Trainers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Personal Trainers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
