Personal Robots Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2022

The global personal robots market is projected to reach $34,120.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% during 2016 – 2022. The study suggests that the global personal robots market is likely to grow from $3.8 billion in 2015 to $34.1 billion by 2022.

The increase in urbanization is introducing machines, such as personal robots, in the households. Moreover, the declining price of personal robots has been encouraging the budget-conscious customers to purchase them.

Geographically, Europe has been the largest personal robots market, where Germany stood as the largest contributor to the regional market. In North America, the U.S. has been the major market for personal robots, whereas in Asia-Pacific, Japan has been the major contributor to the reginal revenue.

Some of the low-cost cleaning robots are Milagrow Black Cat MGRV002 Robotic Floor Cleaner, Philips FC8800/01 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Exilient ReadMaid Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Neato XV Signature Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, and O-Duster Robotic Floor Cleaner. The surging demand for such robots is an opportunity for the manufacturers in this market.

Some of the key players in the global market include Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., F&P Robotics AG, ZMP Inc., Segway Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Hasbro Inc., and iRobot Corporation.

Product launches and strategic partnerships have been the major recent developments in the global personal robots market. Samsung, Segway and F&P Robotics are some of the companies that recently introduced personal robot products. Sony, Samsung and ZMP are some of the major players to announce partnerships in this market.