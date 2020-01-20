Personal/Private Cloud Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Personal/Private Cloud Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The Private/pesonal cloud is a storage platform that enables the customers to access, synchronize and share stored data across various mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The increasing use of camera-equipped devices, such as smartphones and tablets, has created a huge demand for a secure platform to store digital content. Personal cloud services would facilitate file storage and sharing among the employees and enterprises who have adopted the BYOD trend.

This report focuses on the global Personal/Private Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal/Private Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

McAfee

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro

Cisco Systems

ZScaler

CipherCloud

Radware

Alert Logic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

User Hosting

Provider Hosting

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Small businesses

Medium businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Personal/Private Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Personal/Private Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal/Private Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 User Hosting

1.4.3 Provider Hosting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal/Private Cloud Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Individuals

1.5.3 Small businesses

1.5.4 Medium businesses

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Personal/Private Cloud Market Size

2.2 Personal/Private Cloud Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Personal/Private Cloud Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Personal/Private Cloud Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Personal/Private Cloud Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Personal/Private Cloud Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Personal/Private Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Personal/Private Cloud Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Personal/Private Cloud Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Personal/Private Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Personal/Private Cloud Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Personal/Private Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Personal/Private Cloud Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Personal/Private Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Personal/Private Cloud Key Players in China

7.3 China Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Type

7.4 China Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Personal/Private Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Personal/Private Cloud Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Personal/Private Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Personal/Private Cloud Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Personal/Private Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Personal/Private Cloud Key Players in India

10.3 India Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Type

10.4 India Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Personal/Private Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Personal/Private Cloud Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Personal/Private Cloud Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 McAfee

12.1.1 McAfee Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Personal/Private Cloud Introduction

12.1.4 McAfee Revenue in Personal/Private Cloud Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 McAfee Recent Development

12.2 Symantec Corporation

12.2.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Personal/Private Cloud Introduction

12.2.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Personal/Private Cloud Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Trend Micro

12.3.1 Trend Micro Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Personal/Private Cloud Introduction

12.3.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Personal/Private Cloud Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

12.4 Cisco Systems

12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Personal/Private Cloud Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Personal/Private Cloud Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.5 ZScaler

12.5.1 ZScaler Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Personal/Private Cloud Introduction

12.5.4 ZScaler Revenue in Personal/Private Cloud Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ZScaler Recent Development

12.6 CipherCloud

12.6.1 CipherCloud Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Personal/Private Cloud Introduction

12.6.4 CipherCloud Revenue in Personal/Private Cloud Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 CipherCloud Recent Development

12.7 Radware

12.7.1 Radware Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Personal/Private Cloud Introduction

12.7.4 Radware Revenue in Personal/Private Cloud Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Radware Recent Development

12.8 Alert Logic

12.8.1 Alert Logic Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Personal/Private Cloud Introduction

12.8.4 Alert Logic Revenue in Personal/Private Cloud Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Alert Logic Recent Development

Continued…..

