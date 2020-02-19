PERSONAL HYGIENE PRODUCTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023

Personal hygiene can be defined as an act of maintaining cleanliness and grooming of the external body. Maintaining good personal hygiene consists of bathing, washing your hands, brushing teeth and sporting clean clothing. Additionally, it is also about making safe and hygienic decisions when you are around others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Personal Hygiene Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



The increasing demand for Personal Hygiene drives the market. People awareness toward importance of hygiene, prevention of epidemic, rising disposable income, grooming, and beauty are main factors contributing to growth of market. Failure to keep up a standard of hygiene can have many implications.

Not only is there an increased risk of getting an infection or illness, but there are many social and psychological aspects that can be affected. Poor personal hygiene can have significant implications on the success of job applications or the chance of promotion; no company want to be represented by someone who does not appear to be able to look after themselves. Children should be taught the importance of hygiene as early as possible, with Oral Care, washing, toilet hygiene and hair care being taught as part of everyday routines. India personal hygiene market size was estimated to grow over the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to account for a large combined share in the market throughout the forecast period.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Carrefour

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Auchan

Publix

Costco

Helen of Troy

Proctor & Gamble Company

Kroger

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Soap

Anti-Perspirants & Deodorants

Bath & Shower Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online

Offline

