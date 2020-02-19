PERSONAL HYGIENE PRODUCTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023

Personal hygiene can be defined as an act of maintaining cleanliness and grooming of the external body. Maintaining good personal hygiene consists of bathing, washing your hands, brushing teeth and sporting clean clothing. Additionally, it is also about making safe and hygienic decisions when you are around others.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Personal Hygiene Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The increasing demand for Personal Hygiene drives the market. People awareness toward importance of hygiene, prevention of epidemic, rising disposable income, grooming, and beauty are main factors contributing to growth of market. Failure to keep up a standard of hygiene can have many implications.
Not only is there an increased risk of getting an infection or illness, but there are many social and psychological aspects that can be affected. Poor personal hygiene can have significant implications on the success of job applications or the chance of promotion; no company want to be represented by someone who does not appear to be able to look after themselves. Children should be taught the importance of hygiene as early as possible, with Oral Care, washing, toilet hygiene and hair care being taught as part of everyday routines. India personal hygiene market size was estimated to grow over the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to account for a large combined share in the market throughout the forecast period.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Unilever
Johnson & Johnson
Carrefour
Reckitt Benckiser Group
Auchan
Publix
Costco
Helen of Troy
Proctor & Gamble Company
Kroger
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Soap
Anti-Perspirants & Deodorants
Bath & Shower Products
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Online
Offline
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Personal Hygiene Products Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Soap
1.2.2 Anti-Perspirants & Deodorants
1.2.3 Bath & Shower Products
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Online
1.3.2 Offline
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Unilever
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Personal Hygiene Products Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Unilever Personal Hygiene Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Johnson & Johnson
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Personal Hygiene Products Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Personal Hygiene Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Carrefour
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Personal Hygiene Products Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Carrefour Personal Hygiene Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Personal Hygiene Products Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group Personal Hygiene Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Auchan
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Personal Hygiene Products Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Auchan Personal Hygiene Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Publix
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Personal Hygiene Products Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Publix Personal Hygiene Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
……..CONTINUED
