Personal Genome Testing 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Personal Genome Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Personal Genome Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Genome Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

23andMe, Inc.

Navigenics

deCODEme

Color Genomics, Inc.

Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc.

Counsyl, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Gene By Gene, Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Targeted Testing

Non-Targeted Testing

Multi-Targeted Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Neurological Disorders

Oncology

Metabolic Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Personal Genome Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Personal Genome Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Genome Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Targeted Testing

1.4.3 Non-Targeted Testing

1.4.4 Multi-Targeted Testing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Genome Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Neurological Disorders

1.5.3 Oncology

1.5.4 Metabolic Disorders

1.5.5 Autoimmune Disorders

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Personal Genome Testing Market Size

2.2 Personal Genome Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Personal Genome Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Personal Genome Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Personal Genome Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Personal Genome Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Personal Genome Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Personal Genome Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Personal Genome Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Personal Genome Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Personal Genome Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Personal Genome Testing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Personal Genome Testing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Personal Genome Testing Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Personal Genome Testing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Personal Genome Testing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Personal Genome Testing Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Personal Genome Testing Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Personal Genome Testing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Personal Genome Testing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Personal Genome Testing Market Size by Application

