Personal Flotation Devices Market Trends and Forecast to 2023, Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Report Title: Global Personal Flotation Devices Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Personal Flotation Devices Market 2018 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Personal Flotation Devices Market. At first, the report provides the current Personal Flotation Devices business situation along with a valid assessment of the Personal Flotation Devices business. Personal Flotation Devices report is partitioned based on driving Personal Flotation Devices players, application and regions. The progressing Personal Flotation Devices economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Overview of Personal Flotation Devices Market :

This report studies the Personal Flotation Devices market, A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious.A personal flotation device is flotation which is often wearable in the form of a vest, and is intended to help water-bound individuals stay afloat. PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection.

The research covers the current market size of the Personal Flotation Devices market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Kent Sporting Goods, Mustang Survival, Hansen Protection, Drarger, Johnson Outdoors, LALIZAS, Secumar, International Safety Products, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), Dongtai Jianghai, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Aqua Lung International, OâNeill, Astral, Stormy Lifejackets, Kokatat, Harmony Gear, JimBuoy, SeaSafe Systems, Spinlock,

Get PDF Sample of Report with Your Corporate E-mail @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/12941724

The Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Personal Flotation Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of Personal Flotation Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 41.2 USD/Unit in 2013 to 38.6 USD/Unit in 2018.

The classification of Personal Flotation Devices includes Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core), Life Jacket, Survival Suit, Buoyancy Compensator and Others. The sales proportion of Life Jacket in 2018 is about 54.01%.

Personal Flotation Devices is widely used in Passenger & Aircraft Crew, Commercial Vessel, Government & Military, and Water Sporting. The most proportion of Personal Flotation Devices is Commercial Vessel and in 2018 with 44.30% market share.

The worldwide market for Personal Flotation Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 2690 million US$ in 2023, from 2170 million US$ in 2018

Major classifications are as follows:

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others Major applications are as follows:

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military