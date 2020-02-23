PERSONAL FINANCE SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Personal finance software helps to manage credit cards, investments, bank accounts, income, and expenditure of an individual in a smartphone or PC.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Personal Finance Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Personal Finance Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The optimized performance as one of the primary growth factors for this market.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Personal Finance Software.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BUXFER

Quicken

The Infinite Kind

YNAB

Alzex software

Microsoft

Doxo

Personal Capital

Money Dashboard

Prosper Funding

PocketSmith

CountAbout

Finicity

Moneyspire

CoinKeeper

BankTree Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile-Based Software

Web-Based Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual Consumers

Home Business Users

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Personal Finance Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Finance Software

1.2 Classification of Personal Finance Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Personal Finance Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Personal Finance Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Mobile-Based Software

1.2.4 Web-Based Software

1.3 Global Personal Finance Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Finance Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Individual Consumers

1.3.3 Home Business Users

1.4 Global Personal Finance Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Personal Finance Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Personal Finance Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Personal Finance Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Personal Finance Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Personal Finance Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Personal Finance Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Personal Finance Software (2013-2023)

