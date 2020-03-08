Personal and Entry Level Storage Market Analysis 2019-2023: Key Findings, Regional Study, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Personal and Entry Level Storage Market Synopsis:

The global personal and entry level storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period and reach USD 94.63 billion by 2023.

The personal and entry level storage refers to the use of technology to retain and store data using computers or other devices. Data storage is essential and consumers and businesses rely on it to preserve information ranging from personal photos to business-critical information. The major factor contributing to the market growth is the increasing volume of digital data. Another factor is the high proliferation of the Internet.

Advances in technology such as IPV6 and 5G are facilitating the internet proliferation. The number of smartphones, laptops, and tablets is also increasing, which has resulted in an increase in the amount of data generated. Personal and Entry Level Storage Market This data requires various solutions and devices for storage and backup. Furthermore, these devices are available at low cost which attracts many consumers which has increased the adoption of the personal and entry level storage.

Various players active in the market face the challenge of increased carbon footprint due to the lack of green data center solutions for storage. However, concerns regarding security and privacy are expected to limit the adoption and affect the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for data analytics with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and rising need for data batckup offer lucrative opportunities to players in the global personal and entry level storage market.

Major Key Players:

Dell Inc. (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US)

NetApp, Inc. (US)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

IBM Corporation (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Pure Storage, Inc. (US)

Nutanix, Inc. (US)

Tintri, Inc. (US)

Simplivity Corp. (US)

Scality, Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Western Digital Corporation (US)

Seagate Technology (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

Regional Analysis:

A geographical analysis of the global personal and entry level data storage market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The regional market is expected to account for the largest share in the global PELS market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America can be credited to the presence of a large number of PELS providers in the region. The US is the leading country-level market while Mexico market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The US is a mature market, however, it faces the challenge of increasing their overall carbon footprint due to the lack of ecofriendly (green) storage solutions.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market in terms of market size; it has been divided into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. High internet reach in the region is resulting in huge volumes of digital data generation which is driving market growth in Europe. The UK is the leading country-level market and the market in France is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period of 2018 to 2023. The regional market has been classified into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The countries in the region such as Japan, China, Singapore, India, and South Korea are expected to adopt PELS rapidly during the forecast period.

Growing internet penetration, high volume of digital data, and affordable cost of the PELS devices are expected to boost the demand of PELS in the rest of the world regional segment. The regional market has been segmented into South America and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are expected to offer numerous opportunities to vendors as the majority of the countries are yet to adopt PELS.

Segmentation:

The global personal and entry level storage market has been segmented based on product, storage system, technology, vertical, and region/country.

By product, the global personal and entry level storage market has been divided into cloud-based storage and non-cloud storage. The non-cloud storage segment has been further categorized as recordable discs, flash drives, hard disk drives, and solid-state drives.

Based on storage system, the global personal and entry level storage market has been classified as direct-attached, cloud storage, network-attached storage (NAS), unified storage, and software-defined storage (SDS).

On the basis of vertical, the global personal and entry level storage market has been divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods & retail, IT & telecommunications, healthcare and life science, utilities, government and defense, education and research, media and entertainment, manufacturing, business and consulting, and others.

The global personal and entry level storage market has been analyzed for four regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Competitive Analysis:

There are a number of vendors from the US in the global personal and entry level storage market. These players are focusing on expanding their customer base across the world by adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in July 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) acquired Nimble Storage, a major PELS solutions provider. This acquisition strengthened HPE’s position in the PELS market with the additon of a comprehensive portfolio of hybrid flash storage solutions to HPE’s profile.

Intended Audience:

Personal and entry level storage product vendors

Systems integrators

Cloud services providers

Government organizations

Resellers and distributors

Investors and venture capitalists

Data center providers

Storage device manufacturers

Semiconductor foundries

ODMs and OEMs

Analysts and strategic business planners

Browse Full Report Details @

