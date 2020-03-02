Perms & Relaxers (Haircare) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Rising Preferences, Boost Growth, Key Developments

This research study added to the broad database of Market Research Hub (MRH) focusing on the Perms & Relaxers (Haircare) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics delivers an in-depth outlook to present information about executive summary and key performance indicators. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry during the review period, 2022. Overall, the purpose of this assessment is to present a clear picture highlighting the transformations expected to occur in the Perms & Relaxers (Haircare) driven by major trends and opportunities.

Perms & Relaxers (Haircare) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Summary

Perms & Relaxers (Haircare) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Perms & Relaxers market of Asia-Pacific covering 5 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea

Perms & Relaxers – Perms cover all chemical treatments that can be carried out at home that makes hair wavy or curly. This may come in either a foam or lotion form. Relaxers are all hair products whose primary function is to relax, de-stress or straighten the hair.

Perms & Relaxers market in Asia-Pacific registered a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.41% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 204.19 Million in 2017, an increase of 1.01% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2016, when it grew by 2.82% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -5.19% over 2014. Though negative growth rates were observed across all the segments of the market, the slowest declining segment of the Perms & Relaxers market in Asia-Pacific between the year 2012 and 2017 was Relaxers which registered a CAGR of -1.35%. In 2017 Relaxers segment in Asia-Pacific Perms & Relaxers market accounted for a major share of 76.60%, while Perms stood in second position representing 23.40% of the markets 2017 share.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Perms & Relaxers and its variants Perms & Relaxers.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Asia-Pacific’s Perms & Relaxers (Haircare) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Units.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

– Overall Perms & Relaxers (Haircare) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

– Value terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

Table of Contents

1 Asia-Pacific Perms & Relaxers Market Overview

1.1 Asia-Pacific Perms & Relaxers Market Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.1 Perms & Relaxers Value Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.1.1 Perms & Relaxers Market by Value, 2012-22

1.1.1.2 Perms & Relaxers Market Value by Segments, 2012-22

1.1.2 Perms & Relaxers Volume Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.2.1 Perms & Relaxers Market by Volume, 2012-22

1.1.2.2 Perms & Relaxers Market Volume by Segments, 2012-22

2 Australia Perms & Relaxers Market Overview

2.1 Australia Perms & Relaxers Market Analytics, 2012-22

2.1.1 Perms & Relaxers Value Analytics, 2012-22

2.1.1.1 Perms & Relaxers Market by Value, 2012-22

2.1.1.2 Perms & Relaxers Market Value by Segments, 2012-22

2.1.2 Perms & Relaxers Volume Analytics, 2012-22

2.1.2.1 Perms & Relaxers Market by Volume, 2012-22

2.1.2.2 Perms & Relaxers Market Volume by Segments, 2012-22

2.2 Perms Analytics, 2012-22

2.2.1 Perms Market by Value, 2012-22

2.2.2 Perms Market by Volume, 2012-22

2.3 Relaxers Analytics, 2012-22

2.3.1 Relaxers Market by Value, 2012-22

2.3.2 Relaxers Market by Volume, 2012-22

2.4 Australia Perms & Relaxers Brand Analytics by Value, 2014-17

2.4.1 Perms & Relaxers Brand Analytics by Value, 2014-17

2.5 Australia Perms & Relaxers Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014-17

2.5.1 Perms & Relaxers Distribution Channel Analytics by value, 2014-17

3 China Perms & Relaxers Market Overview

3.1 China Perms & Relaxers Market Analytics, 2012-22

3.1.1 Perms & Relaxers Value Analytics, 2012-22

3.1.1.1 Perms & Relaxers Market by Value, 2012-22

3.1.1.2 Perms & Relaxers Market Value by Segments, 2012-22

3.1.2 Perms & Relaxers Volume Analytics, 2012-22

3.1.2.1 Perms & Relaxers Market by Volume, 2012-22

3.1.2.2 Perms & Relaxers Market Volume by Segments, 2012-22

More Information………@@@

