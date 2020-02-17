Permanent Magnet Motor- Global Market by Manufacturers (ABB, GE, Siemens, Yaskawa, Rockwell, Nidec, Ametek, Toshiba) Forecast till 2025

This report studies the Permanent Magnet Motor market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Permanent Magnet Motor market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

A permanent magnet motor is a type of brushless electric motor that uses permanent magnets rather than winding in the field.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: ABB, GE, Siemens, Yaskawa, Rockwell, Nidec, Ametek, Toshiba, Weg, Emerson, Johnson Electric, Allied Motion.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: By Type

Permanent Magnet Alternate Current Motor (PMAC), Permanent Magnet Alternate Direct Motor (PMDC), Brushless DC

By Power Rating

Up to 25 kW, 25-100 kW, 100-300 kW, 300 kW and Above.

Segment by Application: Industrial, Commercial and Residential, Healthcare, Others.

