Permanent Life Insurance Market 2019 Global Share, Demand, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Global Permanent Life Insurance Market
Description
Permanent Life Insurance is a life insurance policy which is guaranteed to remain in force for theinsured’s entire lifetime, provided required premiums are paid, or to the maturity date.
In 2017, the global Permanent Life Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Permanent Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Permanent Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal & General
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Non-participating Whole Life
Participating Whole Life
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Non-participating Whole Life
1.4.3 Participating Whole Life
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Agency
1.5.3 Brokers
1.5.4 Bancassurance
1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allianz
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Permanent Life Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Permanent Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.2 AXA
12.2.1 AXA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Permanent Life Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Permanent Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AXA Recent Development
12.3 Generali
12.3.1 Generali Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Permanent Life Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Generali Revenue in Permanent Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Generali Recent Development
12.4 Ping An Insurance
12.4.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Permanent Life Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Permanent Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development
12.5 China Life Insurance
12.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Permanent Life Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Permanent Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development
12.6 Prudential PLC
12.6.1 Prudential PLC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Permanent Life Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 Prudential PLC Revenue in Permanent Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Prudential PLC Recent Development
12.7 Munich Re
12.7.1 Munich Re Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Permanent Life Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 Munich Re Revenue in Permanent Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Munich Re Recent Development
12.8 Zurich Insurance
12.8.1 Zurich Insurance Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Permanent Life Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 Zurich Insurance Revenue in Permanent Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Zurich Insurance Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
