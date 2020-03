Peritoneal Cancer Treatment Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2018 to 2028

Peritoneal cancer is one of the forms of cancer that occurs more in women, developing a thin sheets of tissue that lines the abdominal wall and gradually covers uterus, bladder, and rectum. Patients who are at the increased risk of developing ovarian cancers are also at the high risk of peritoneal cancer. The peritoneal cancer treatment depends on various factors such as the stage of cancer, how advanced it is, and how it is spread to body parts. With growing incidence of peritoneal cancer among women, increasing global geriatric population, and medical advances, there will possibly be significant growth in the peritoneal cancer treatment market.

Rising prevalence of the disease has drawn attention of pharmaceutical companies operating in peritoneal cancer treatment market to research and develop effective treatment measures. Growing ovarian as well as peritoneal cancer cases along with government funding, increase in healthcare expenditure, and availability of new drugs and therapies are major factors fuelling growth of the peritoneal cancer treatment market. Adoption of advanced technologies in diagnostic tests coupled with rising public awareness about the peritoneal cancer is expected to boost the growth of peritoneal cancer treatment market. Further, growing target patient pool in developing countries will aid progress of regional market for peritoneal cancer treatment.

Peritoneal cancer is a type of cancer which is very similar to the epithelial cancer which is only cured and treated by various peritoneal cancer treatment procedures. As peritoneum is a layer formed with epithelial cells and is present inside the abdomen as a layer and covering all the organs within it, it protects the organs and acts as a barrier to infection and other indications. Peritoneal cancer is more common in women than in men, as it is more likely to have the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutation. Interestingly, peritoneal cancer is often judged like ovarian cancer. This is primarily for the reason that the surface of the ovaries is made of epithelial cells as like the peritoneum. Despite its resemblances with ovarian cancer, peritoneal cancer can arise somewhere in the abdominal space affecting the surface of organs contained inside the peritoneum. Women can have peritoneal cancer even if her ovaries have been removed. Peritoneal cancer treatments are generally performed in order to omit the causes after diagnosing peritoneal cancer. A lot of other symptoms are associated with the peritoneal cancer which is useful in recognizing the stage of peritoneal cancer, such as abdominal discomfort, nausea, constipation, rectal bleeding, frequent urination and loss of appetite are few such symptoms that are useful in going for tests to detect peritoneal cancer. Tests includes general ultrasound, CA-125 blood test, barium enema, biopsy and paracentesis. There are effective peritoneal cancer treatments available for peritoneal cancer which is often performed as a combination of surgery and chemotherapy.

Peritoneal Cancer Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of peritoneal cancer is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the peritoneal cancer treatment market over the forecast period. Peritoneal cancer is difficult to diagnose, as a result a lot of such cases of peritoneal cancer often go undetected. The true incidence of peritoneal cancer is potentially higher than what is reported leaves a gap for the treatment procedure to be carried in order to treat such patients. Patients with gastric cancer have an even higher incidence of peritoneal cancer which is thought to be of 30% of such patients. 60 years and older people are more prone to face peritoneal cancer and it is more common in women than men. And with change in lifestyles, people are more concerned about their health and regular check-up to judge any change in such part will help the peritoneal cancer treatment products to be in use.

Peritoneal Cancer Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Peritoneal Cancer Treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, End User and geography.

Based on treatment, the global Peritoneal Cancer Treatment market is segmented as:

Surgery

Chemotherapy

HIPEC

Based on end user, the global Peritoneal Cancer Treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital

Specialty clinic

Peritoneal Cancer Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for Peritoneal Cancer Treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Majority of the growth is related to the rising number of reported cases observed of peritoneal cancer. Treatments are introduced in the generic market and thus there exists a high competition among local and regional players. Among the treatment types, the chemotherapy segment is expected to lead in the global Peritoneal Cancer Treatment market over the forecast period. HIPEC is expected to contribute high share in the global Peritoneal Cancer Treatment market as it is the most accessible channel and majority of patients are recommended to have a quick treatment.

Peritoneal Cancer Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Peritoneal Cancer Treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant market in the global Peritoneal Cancer Treatment market owing to high prevalence of the disease. The diverticular disease therapeutics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by the key players. Europe is expected to have second large share in the global Peritoneal Cancer Treatment market throughout the forecast period due to its quality healthcare facilities.

Peritoneal Cancer Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for Peritoneal Cancer Treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Peritoneal Cancer Treatment market are Varian Medical Systems AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Oxford BioMedica plc, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Incyte Corporation, EntreMed, Inc., Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, and others.

