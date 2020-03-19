Pericardium Diseases Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

Key Players in Global Pericardium Market:

Some of key the players in the market are Smith and Nephew (U.K), Teva Pharmaceutical (Isreal), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc.(U.S.), Medtronic (U.K), Edwards Lifesciences (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), C.R. Bard Inc (U.S.)Allergan (U.S.), Integra Lifesciences (U.S.), Livanova(U.K), and Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Pericardium Diseases Market Overview:

The Global Pericardium Diseases Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~8.2 % during the forecast period 2017-2023. The pericardium is a double-layered, tough, collagenous membrane, which surrounds the heart. They play an important role in the protection of the health from external shock. Nowadays, a number of companies manufacture artificial tissue membrane, which is widely used in the surgical procedures of pelvic floor reconstruction and bariatric stomach reduction. Many factors are responsible for the diseases, which includes infections, heart surgery, trauma, cancer and many other diseases. Pericarditis is the most common type of the disease. It affects people of all ages, however, men between 20 years-50 years are more likely to develop the disease. In 15%-30% cases, it develops into chronic pericarditis. Increasing prevalence of pericarditis across the globe is a major driver of the market. According to the Health Grades Inc, 1 in every 2,000 individual have pericarditis. Additionally, high healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for the better treatment, and rising number of patients with heart diseases are providing support for the growth of the market. However, available treatments are costly and are not affordable to peoples in developing countries. Thus, the high cost of the treatment may slow the growth of the market.

Pericardium Diseases Market Segmentation:

The Global Pericardium Diseases Market is segmented on the basis of types, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of the types, the market is segmented into acute pericarditis, hemopericardium, pericarditis, tuberculous pericarditis, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into diagnostic test, and disease treatment. The diagnostic treatment is further segmented into the physical exam, EKG, chest X-ray, echocardiography, cardiac CT, cardiac MRI, and others. The diseases treatment is sub-segmented into anti-inflammatory drugs, pericardium patches, surgery, and others.

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, ambulatory centers, and others.

Global Pericardium Diseases Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas account for the major share of the global pericardium diseases market owing to the increasing number of patients with pericardium diseases, well-developed technology, and increasing government support for research & development. Additionally, high healthcare expenditure and changing lifestyle have fuelled the growth of the Americas pericardium diseases market. Presence of major players in this region is likely to support the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Europe holds the second largest pericardium diseases market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Strong government support and availability of the funds for research & development have driven the market growth. Germany and the U.K are the major contributors to the market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing pericardium diseases market owing to the presence rapidly developing the economy, increasing the prevalence of cancer and other heart diseases, and increasing government support.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa hold the least share of the market due to poor political conditions in Africa, and limited availability of funds and medical facilities. The Middle East dominates the Middle East & Africa pericardium disease market due to the presence of well-developed countries like Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and South Arabia. However, due to the presence of a huge opportunity for the development of the market, Africa region is expecting a healthy growth.

MAJOR TABLE OF CONTENS: Global Pericardium Diseases Market Research Report- Forecast Till 2023

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of The Study

1.2.1 Research Objectives

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

3 REPORT EXCERPT

4 FORECAST INDICATORS

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Growth Drivers

4.3 Growth Barriers

4.4 Growth Opportunities

TOC Continued….!

