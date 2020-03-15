Pericarditis Treatment Market 2018-2028 Top Key Players- Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Unicure India Pvt. Ltd., Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Twilight Mercantiles Pvt. Ltd.,Aasraw Biochemical Technology Co.ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pericarditis is a cardiovascular disease which represents the swelling of the pericardium wall of the heart. The main cause of pericardium disease is the inflammation of pericardium wall which is generally caused by viral infection. Other causes of pericarditis disease are renal failure, bacterial infections and intake of some drugs such as procainamide.

Some of the common symptoms of pericarditis disease are shortness of breath, fatigue, rapid or abnormal heart rhythms, and chest pain. Global Pericarditis treatment includes therapeutic treatment and surgical treatment. Acute pericarditis can be treated by medication for pain and inflammation, such as aspirin and ibuprofen. Depending on the cause of the pericarditis disease, several antifungal medications are prescribed which are expected to hold the maximum revenue in the pericarditis treatment market. In case of chronic or recurrent pericarditis, anti-inflammatory drugs such as colchicine are prescribed for pericarditis treatment. If the patient suffering from pericarditis disease does not show any response to the anti-inflammatory drugs, they are prescribed with corticosteroids such as prednisone.

Apart from medications, there are other surgical methods of treatment in pericarditis treatment market which are needed in the patients especially when all the other medical treatment fails.

Global Pericarditis Treatment: Market Dynamics

Increase in the prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases across the globe is the major growth driver of Global Pericarditis Treatment Market. The growing geriatric population is also responsible for the growth of pericarditis treatment market. Increase in smoking, alcohol consumption, and lifestyle changes are the major factor behind the growth in cardiovascular diseases and also contributing factor for the growth of the pericarditis treatment market. More focus on the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases in low- and middle-income economies is expected to drive the growth of the market for Pericarditis treatment. Increasing healthcare expenditures is also expected to fuel the global pericarditis treatment market.

Lack of awareness and the high cost of surgeries are the major factors which can hamper the growth of the Global Pericarditis Treatment Market.

Global Pericarditis Treatment: Segmentation

The Global Pericarditis Treatment market is segmented by Disease type, Treatment type and End user:

By Disease Type

Acute Pericarditis Chronic Pericarditis Recurrent Pericarditis Idiopathic Pericarditis

By Treatment

Therapeutics Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) Antibiotic/Antifungal Medication Corticosteroids Surgery Pericardiectomy Pericardiocentesis Pericardiotomy

End Users

Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Academic & Research Institutes

Global Pericarditis Treatment Market : Overview

Pericarditis treatment has been segmented into therapeutics and surgery. Pericarditis therapeutics include medication for pain and inflammation, such as aspirin and ibuprofen. Antibiotic or antifungal medicines are majorly used to treat the pericarditis disease and are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the global pericarditis treatment market. Anti-inflammatory drugs such as colchicine are also used for the treatment of pericarditis disease.

Surgery is not a usual way of treatment and they are adopted only if the other methods of treatment are not successful.

Global Pericarditis Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, Global Pericarditis Treatment Market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold largest shares in the Pericarditis Treatment Market primarily due to the presence of a large number of hospitals and high-quality healthcare infrastructure. North America has a high number of laboratories for clinical research, therefore, is expected to drive the global pericarditis treatment market. Europe is expected to show the second highest share in Pericarditis Treatment market due to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The Asia Pacific is also expected to hold a large revenue share in the global pericarditis treatment market due to the presence of a large population and a huge occurrence of cardiovascular diseases.

Global Pericarditis Treatment Market: Key Players

Global Pericarditis treatment market has many key players. Major international manufacturers leading Pericarditis Treatment Market are Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, PerkinElmer Inc., ALLERGAN, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Unicure India Pvt. Ltd., Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Twilight Mercantiles Pvt. Ltd.,Aasraw Biochemical Technology Co.ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.