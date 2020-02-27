Perianal Infection Treatment Market Projected to Augment at a Notable CAGR during the Forecast Period until 2028

Increasing patient pool g to higher incidence rates of anal fistula and the recurrence rate of the treated cases is significantly driving Perianal Infection Treatment Market Growth In addition, growing incidences of anal fistula stimulating co-morbidities has led to more complicated anal fistula cases, thereby driving the demand for perianal infection treatment. Rising demand for effective and safe perianal infection treatment with assurance of no recurrence and lesser side-effects have been creating growth opportunities for manufacturers. This in turn will lead to development of advanced and new devices and drugs benefitting perianal infection treatment market.

North America is likely to pose lucrative revenue growth opportunities for perianal infection treatment market on account of burgeoning healthcare expenditure by consumers and early adoption of the innovative and new technologies. Asia-Pacific perianal infection treatment market is likely to grow at an impressive pace on account of trending medical tourism, improving healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness regarding perianal infection treatment. However, dearth of awareness regarding perianal infection treatment coupled with inadequate medical infrastructure is expected to restrain the growth of Africa perianal infection treatment market. New product launches and technological advancements in perianal infection treatment will further stimulate the growth of perianal infection treatment market in the forthcoming years.

Perianal infection is most commonly caused by streptococcus and staphylococcus bacterial strains. Perianal infection, also called perianal streptococcal dermatitis, is a bright red, sharply demarcated rash that is caused by group A beta-hemolytic streptococci. Common symptoms of perianal infection include perianal rash, rectal pain & itching, blood or pus in stools, etc. Perianal infections most commonly occur in children between 6 months to 10 years of age. Poor hygiene is the major cause of perianal infections in children. Cases of perianal infection in adults are also reported, however, the incidence is rare. Initial observations show moist marinated erythema extended approximately 2-4 cm around the anus. Perianal infections may be accompanied by inflammation of the vulva & vagina in girls or end of the penis in boys. Most children diagnosed with perianal infection have positive cultures for group A beta-hemolytic streptococcal infections (GABHS). Common treatment options include topical antifungal agents such as topical amoxicillin, mupirocin, or penicillin. In severe cases, oral antibiotics are recommended. Oral antibiotic treatment shows dramatic improvement within 24 hours. Prolonged antibiotic treatment for 7-14 days is prescribed to increase the cure rate. Other antibiotics prescribed for the treatment of perianal infection include erythromycin, azithromycin, and clarithromycin, among others. However, in adults, perianal infections are not easily treated with oral antibiotics, and they require sufficiently long courses. According to a study conducted by The Association of Coloproctology of Great Britain and Ireland, only 42% adult patients with perianal infections were cured after the first course of antibiotics. In adults, additional anorectal or dermatological diseases may develop, which extend the course of treatment.

Growing incidences and recurrence of perianal infection is the major factor expected to drive the growth of the perianal infection treatment market over the forecast period. Approximately 39% of patients show recurrence of perianal infections. Recurrence may be caused due to poor compliance rates or incomplete treatment regimes. Incidences of additional anorectal diseases in adults such as haemorrhoids or damaged perianal skin is another factor driving the growth of the global perianal infection treatment market. However, lack of treatment adherence, low treatment seeking rates, misdiagnosis of a disease, etc., are the major factors deterring the growth of the global perianal infection treatment market.

The global market for perianal infection treatment is expected to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period. Majority of the antibiotics have entered the generic market, and thus, there exists high competition among local and regional players. Among the two treatment type segments, oral antibiotics are most commonly prescribed, and the segment is expected to lead the global perianal infection treatment market over the forecast period 2018-2028. The retail pharmacies distribution channel is expected to contribute the highest growth share due to better accessibility to patients.

Geographically, the global perianal infection treatment market is classified into regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe is expected to be the leader in the global perianal infection treatment market, owing to high incidence rates. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to improving treatment seeking rates. North America is expected to hold the second-largest share in the global perianal infection treatment market throughout the forecast period.

The global market for perianal infection treatment is highly fragmented, with numerous regional players operating in it. Some of the market players identified in the global perianal infection treatment market are Baxter International Inc., Hospira Inc. (Pfizer Inc.), Sandoz (Novartis AG), Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Abbott, Eli Lilly & Co. Ltd., Allergen Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., and Abbvie Inc. among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

