Perfume Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

Global Perfume Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

This comprehensive Perfume Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Perfume is a mixture of fragrant essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives and solvents used to give the human body, animals, objects, and living spaces “a pleasant scent”. In this report, all statistics of perfume are based on the standard of 50ml/bottle. Perfume is stated to have main three notes, which work jointly to shape the long-lasting fragrance. These notes are created carefully with knowledge of the evaporation process of the perfume.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Perfume in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The technical barriers of perfume are not high, and the perfume production concentrated in several companies including Loreal, Coty, CHANEL, AVON, LVMH, EstÃ©e Lauder, Puig, Procter and Gamble, Elizabeth Arden, Interparfums, Shiseido, Amore Pacific, and others. They have been widely recognized by consumer groups.

Perfume is widely used for women, men, automotive, and others. In 2014, women’s perfume occupies more than half of perfume amount. Asia and Latin America were home to the fastest growing markets. Brazil, Chile, India, Indonesia and Vietnam registered the highest CAGRs over the last five years. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and the heightened importance on personal appearance and grooming, the increased consumption of perfume is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Perfume industry will usher in a rapidly growth space.

The worldwide market for Perfume is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Loreal

Coty

CHANEL

AVON

LVMH

EstÃ©e Lauder

Puig

Procter and Gamble

Elizabeth Arden

Interparfums

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Salvatore Ferragamo

ICR Spa

Jahwa

Saint Melin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Parfum

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau de Cologne

Eau Fraiche

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Men’s Perfume

Women’s Perfume

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Perfume market.

Chapter 1, to describe Perfume Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Perfume, with sales, revenue, and price of Perfume, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Perfume, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Perfume market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Perfume sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

