PERFUME MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Perfume market for 2018-2023.

Perfume is a mixture of fragrant essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives and solvents used to give the human body, animals, objects, and living spaces “a pleasant scent”.

In this report, all statistics of perfume are based on the standard of 50ml/bottle.

Perfume is stated to have main three notes, which work jointly to shape the long-lasting fragrance. These notes are created carefully with knowledge of the evaporation process of the perfume.

The technical barriers of perfume are not high, and the perfume production concentrated in several companies including Loreal, Coty, CHANEL, AVON, LVMH, Estée Lauder, Puig, Procter & Gamble, Elizabeth Arden, Interparfums, Shiseido, Amore Pacific, and others. They have been widely recognized by consumer groups.

Perfume is widely used for women, men, automotive, and others. In 2014, women’s perfume occupies more than half of perfume amount. Asia and Latin America were home to the fastest growing markets. Brazil, Chile, India, Indonesia and Vietnam registered the highest CAGRs over the last five years. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and the heightened importance on personal appearance and grooming, the increased consumption of perfume is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Perfume industry will usher in a rapidly growth space.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Perfume will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Perfume market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Parfum

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau de Cologne

Eau Fraiche

Segmentation by application:

Men’s Perfume

Women’s Perfume

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Loreal

Coty

CHANEL

AVON

LVMH

Estée Lauder

Puig

Procter & Gamble

Elizabeth Arden

Interparfums

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Salvatore Ferragamo

ICR Spa

Jahwa

Saint Melin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Perfume consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Perfume market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Perfume manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Perfume with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

