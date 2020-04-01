Performance Management & Appraisal Software Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Performance Management & Appraisal Software Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Performance Management & Appraisal Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Performance Management & Appraisal Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Performance appraisal software is used to automate tasks related to the employee review process. These business apps help with assessing, incentivizing and praising employee work performance. By recording and archiving all materials related to employee assessment, users can accurately track employee progress over time and ensure employee objectives are aligned with company goals. These tools also help managers identify talent for advancement and put plans in place to develop this talent.
The global Performance Management & Appraisal Software market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). The market’s major drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Performance Management & Appraisal Software market. The historical trajectory is examined in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. Happenings in the review period are examined carefully to explain their connection with the market’s present state and future growth prospects.
The Leading key players covered in this study
BambooHR
Culture Amp
Gtmhub
CakeHR
Engagedly
SalesScreen
Impraise
PeopleGoal
Mettl 360View
Bonusly
Motivosity
Qualtrics
UltiPro
WebHR
Namely
ClearCompany
Performance Pro
Zoho People
Spidergap
Threads Culture
OrangeHRM
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
Market segment by Region/Country including:
This report centers around the worldwide Performance Management & Appraisal Software status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Performance Management & Appraisal Software advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Performance Management & Appraisal Software Manufacturers
Performance Management & Appraisal Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Performance Management & Appraisal Software Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Report Overview
Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends
Chapter 3 Market Share by Key Players
Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter 5 North America
Chapter 6 Europe
Chapter 7 China
Chapter 12 International Players Profiles
12.1 BambooHR
12.1.1 BambooHR Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Performance Management & Appraisal Software Introduction
12.1.4 BambooHR Revenue in Performance Management & Appraisal Software Business (2014-2019))
12.1.5 BambooHR Recent Development
12.2 Culture Amp
12.2.1 Culture Amp Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Performance Management & Appraisal Software Introduction
12.2.4 Culture Amp Revenue in Performance Management & Appraisal Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Culture Amp Recent Development
12.3 Gtmhub
12.3.1 Gtmhub Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Performance Management & Appraisal Software Introduction
12.3.4 Gtmhub Revenue in Performance Management & Appraisal Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Gtmhub Recent Development
12.4 CakeHR
12.4.1 CakeHR Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Performance Management & Appraisal Software Introduction
12.4.4 CakeHR Revenue in Performance Management & Appraisal Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 CakeHR Recent Development
12.5 Engagedly
12.5.1 Engagedly Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Performance Management & Appraisal Software Introduction
12.5.4 Engagedly Revenue in Performance Management & Appraisal Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Engagedly Recent Development
Continued….
